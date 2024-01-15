NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Wild Card Weekend is almost over, but we’ve got one more big game tonight. The Philadelphia Eagles were 10-1 at one point this season, but they’ve lost 5 of their last 6 games, and they look like they’re falling apart at the worst time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South again and get another chance to advance in the playoffs. Baker Mayfield has led the Bucs to the playoffs, and now he’ll try to knock of some wounded birds.

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers(9-8)

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Date/Time: January 15, 2024, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN/ESPN 2

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Eagles- Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 825

Buccaneers- Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 829

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

Odds: Eagles -3, 43 1⁄ 2 O/U

Prediction: Eagles 24 - Buccaneers 20

