NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! Today's game was supposed to be played yesterday, but got postponed due to weather.it features the 2nd and 7th seeds from the AFC. The Bills have had an up-and-down season, but they’ve managed to get home field advantage for most of the playoffs.

I’ve been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend.



In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 13, 2024

The weather in this Bills vs Steelers game is going to be WILD.



According to WABC: “Buffalo and western New York could face dangerous blizzard-like conditions this weekend, setting the stage for what may be horrendous weather for the Bills playoff game against Pittsburgh.”… pic.twitter.com/WUMNOev31R — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) January 13, 2024

Related 2024 NFL playoff Super Wild Card weekend schedule

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) at Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

Date/Time: January 15th, 2024, 4:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Jim Nantz(play-by-play)

Tony Romo(analyst)

Tracy Wolfson(sidelines)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Steelers- Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 826

Bills- Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Paramount+

Odds: Bills -9, 33 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Bills 13 - Steelers 6

SB Nation: Behind the Steel Curtain | Buffalo Rumblings

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed