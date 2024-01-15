NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! Today's game was supposed to be played yesterday, but got postponed due to weather.it features the 2nd and 7th seeds from the AFC. The Bills have had an up-and-down season, but they’ve managed to get home field advantage for most of the playoffs.
I’ve been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 13, 2024
In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday.
The weather in this Bills vs Steelers game is going to be WILD.— Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) January 13, 2024
According to WABC: “Buffalo and western New York could face dangerous blizzard-like conditions this weekend, setting the stage for what may be horrendous weather for the Bills playoff game against Pittsburgh.”… pic.twitter.com/WUMNOev31R
Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) at Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY
Date/Time: January 15th, 2024, 4:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
Jim Nantz(play-by-play)
Tony Romo(analyst)
Tracy Wolfson(sidelines)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Steelers- Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 826
Bills- Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Paramount+
Odds: Bills -9, 33 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Bills 13 - Steelers 6
