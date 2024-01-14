NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! Sunday was going to be a triple header, but the Steelers vs Bills game was postponed until tomorrow due to weather. The first game on today’s two game lineup features the 2nd and 7th seeds from the NFC. The Dallas Cowboys stole the NFC East from the Philadelphia Eagles with a Week 18 win over the Washington Commanders. That gives them home-field advantage through most of the playoffs, and they have won their last 16 games at AT&T Stadium. The Green Bay Packers will try to break that streak, and QB Jordan Love will play a big part in their chances to advance. After sitting on the bench behind Aaron Rodgers, Love has finally got the starting gig, and he’s been getting better throughout the season.
Go Pack Go!
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (9-8) at Dallas Cowboys (13-4)
Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
Date/Time: January 14, 2024, 4:30 p.m.
TV: Fox
Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
Greg Olson (game analyst)
Erin Andrews (sideline reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Packers- Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811
Cowboys- Sirius 83, XM/SXM 227, Internet 808
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 380, Internet 970
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV
Odds: Cowboys -7, 50 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Cowboys 30 - Packers 20
SB Nation: Acme Packing Company | Blogging the Boys
