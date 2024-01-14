NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! Sunday going to be a triple header, but the Steelers vs Bills game was postponed until tomorrow due to weather.. The second game on today’s two game lineup features the 3rd and 6th seeds from the NFC. The Los Angeles Rams are visiting the Detroit Lions, and it’s going to be a battle between Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff. The two teams swapped QBs three years ago, and the Rams went on to win a Super Bowl. Is it Detroit’s turn this year with Goff under center? The Lions won their division for the first time in 30 years and have championship goals this season.
Matchup: Los Angeles Rams (11-6) at Detroit Lions (12-5)
Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI
Date/Time: January 14, 2024, 8:15 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Rams- Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818
Lions- Sirius 85, XM/SXM 228, Internet 810
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 381, Internet 971
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Peacock
Odds: Lions -3, 52 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Lions 27 - Rams 23
SB Nation: Turf Show Times | Pride of Detroit
