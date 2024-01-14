NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! Sunday going to be a triple header, but the Steelers vs Bills game was postponed until tomorrow due to weather.. The second game on today’s two game lineup features the 3rd and 6th seeds from the NFC. The Los Angeles Rams are visiting the Detroit Lions, and it’s going to be a battle between Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff. The two teams swapped QBs three years ago, and the Rams went on to win a Super Bowl. Is it Detroit’s turn this year with Goff under center? The Lions won their division for the first time in 30 years and have championship goals this season.

Related 2024 NFL playoff Super Wild Card weekend schedule

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams (11-6) at Detroit Lions (12-5)

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

Date/Time: January 14, 2024, 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Rams- Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818

Lions- Sirius 85, XM/SXM 228, Internet 810

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 381, Internet 971

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Peacock

Odds: Lions -3, 52 1⁄ 2 O/U

Prediction: Lions 27 - Rams 23

SB Nation: Turf Show Times | Pride of Detroit

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed