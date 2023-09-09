Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders start their 2023 season with a game against the Arizona Cardinals. Washington opened the week as a big home favorite, and they are expected to have a good game in front of a sold out crowd. The Cardinals are in tear down year under new management, and will be underdogs throughout the season.

We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings for tomorrow’s game that will be fun to follow.

First TD scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. +650

Terry McLaurin +800

Antonio Gibson +950

Jahan Dotson +1000

Sam Howell +1100

Logan Thomas +1300

Curtis Samuel +1800

Washington D/ST +1900

Byron Pringle +3000

Dyami Brown +3500

Chris Rodriguez +5500

Bet: Putting $10 down on Chris Rodriguez is very tempting here.

Sam Howell TD passes thrown

Over 1.5 +140

Under 1.5 -180

Bet: Definitely taking the over.

Rushing Yards

Antonio Gibson

Over 30.5 -120

Under 30.5 -110

Brian Robinson Jr

Over 60.5 -115

Under 60.5 -115

Sam Howell

Over 22.5 -120

Under 22.5 -110

Bet: Under, Over, Over.