Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders start their 2023 season with a game against the Arizona Cardinals. Washington opened the week as a big home favorite, and they are expected to have a good game in front of a sold out crowd. The Cardinals are in tear down year under new management, and will be underdogs throughout the season.
We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings for tomorrow’s game that will be fun to follow.
First TD scorer
Brian Robinson Jr. +650
Terry McLaurin +800
Antonio Gibson +950
Jahan Dotson +1000
Sam Howell +1100
Logan Thomas +1300
Curtis Samuel +1800
Washington D/ST +1900
Byron Pringle +3000
Dyami Brown +3500
Chris Rodriguez +5500
Bet: Putting $10 down on Chris Rodriguez is very tempting here.
Sam Howell TD passes thrown
Over 1.5 +140
Under 1.5 -180
Bet: Definitely taking the over.
Rushing Yards
Antonio Gibson
Over 30.5 -120
Under 30.5 -110
Brian Robinson Jr
Over 60.5 -115
Under 60.5 -115
Sam Howell
Over 22.5 -120
Under 22.5 -110
Bet: Under, Over, Over.
