Washington Commanders Roster Move: Jamison Crowder elevated from the practice squad

The Washington Commanders placed WR/PR Dax Milne on injured reserve with a groin injury yesterday. Head Coach Ron Rivera said that they were planning on elevating a player from the practice squad to fill in as the the team’s punt returner for tomorrow’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The choices were UDFA rookie Kazmeir Allen and returning veteran Jamison Crowder.

Ron Rivera went with the veteran, and Crowder will be active tomorrow. Crowder will start out as the team’s punt returner, and will also provide depth at WR. Crowder was Washington’s punt returner, and last returned for them in 2018, his final year with the team. Crowder only returned 20 punts that season, and has only returned 9 punts(last season) since leaving in free agency.