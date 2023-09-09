Washington Commanders Injury Update: Chase Young expected to miss first two games of the season

Chase Young had a meeting scheduled with his doctor yesterday, and the hope was that he would be cleared for full contact, and a potential return to the field for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow. Ben Standig from the Athletic reports that Young has been cleared for contact, but he could miss more games due to that neck injury. Young said he was ready to go whenever he got cleared, but that won’t be happening for a few more weeks.

Doctors have given Young a plan to gradually increase contact during practice, with the goal of getting him back to full strength by Week 3. If Young only misses this week and next Week’s road game against the Denver Broncos, he will return to the team for a tough home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Washington’s defensive line continues to deal with injuries, and their depth will get tested early in the season. DT Phidarian Mathis and DE/DT Efe Obada were both placed on injured reserve, and they will miss the first four games. Young will be missing multiple weeks to start the season. James Smith-Williams popped up on yesterday’s injury report with an oblique injury. Washington re-signed former 7th round pick William Bradley-King yesterday, and also has two rookies(K.J. Henry, Andre Jones Jr.) available.