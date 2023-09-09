All aTwitter: 9 September 2023 - Excitement builds with season kickoff party in the park; Mitchell Rales sends private plane for Sonny

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
the work's nearly done— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2023
it's almost time to prove it@SeatGeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/tEeXJUvVlf
Welcome home@rgiii | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/QKs3IL47yI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2023
This is cool: Commanders limited partner Mitch Rales is sending his private plane to Florida to pick up Sonny Jurgensen, Billy Kilmer, Jim Hart & their spouses for Sunday's opener. Flying commercial isn't feasible for Jurgensen given his health, but Rales wanted them to be able…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 8, 2023
RG3 on playing for Kyle Shanahan (via @bykevinclark): “For me in Washington I don’t think there were any creative differences…coaches, players throughout the league, everybody’s got somewhat of an ego and people want to take credit” pic.twitter.com/sMUamUw8HJ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 7, 2023
New Legends Themed 30-person Suite Has Been Revealed— Johnny Grassi, MPS-SIM (@CommanderGrassi) September 7, 2023
Take a walk down memory lane. Decked out w/ player lockers, benches, astroturf carpets, and artwork commemorating franchise history, this suite connects Washington’s football past + present for a special game day… pic.twitter.com/r15IuHgOrp
How do you define success this season for the Washington Commanders?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 9, 2023
I asked that question to team owner Josh Harris.
He said, "success will be a combination of getting this city excited about the team and getting people back, getting the stadium full of Commanders fans." pic.twitter.com/KSfpZU79Dn
Josh Harris on improving FedEx Field: "I cant say I'm super excited when I have to get on a call at 11 at night and talk about leaks and bathrooms and puddles...but you know what that stuff is really important"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2023
ready to see FedEx rockin’ ‼️@AntonioGibson14 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/fHU4dg9yCa— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2023
More Josh Harris: "We need the 12th man back! We need the crowd back... We need you to scare the shit out of the Cardinals!" pic.twitter.com/ullquVoOIL— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2023
Josh Harris says he's really excited for Sunday, "it will be an emotional day for me," but acknowledges it will be a busy, busy day. "Most of all I want to win on the field."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2023
Fun crowd at Franklin Park for the Commanders season opening pep rally pic.twitter.com/sTnFHtVTNB— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2023
Franklin Park is where it's at rn#HTTC pic.twitter.com/f5MD0Slo9g— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2023
Darrick Forrest, Jeremy Reaves and Efe Obada on stage (with @juliedonaldson_)— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2023
Forrest: I was told I'm going to see a home crowd Sunday I've never seen before. pic.twitter.com/CTr9WVH1hf
The Washington Commanders WILL NEVER be going back to the old team name.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 8, 2023
It’s done. It’s over.
Josh Harris told me, “I didn’t want the distraction. So we came out and hopefully we ended that conversation and got the focus back on football, where it should be.” pic.twitter.com/SGNxPiljmO
Josh Harris on shooting down consideration of going back to the Redskins name: "Obviously, I grew up in D.C. and I was there during the glory years, so I understand why fans love the former name. But, look, there was a portion of our fan base that felt disrespected by the former…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 8, 2023
getting closer and closer and closer to gameday@NWFCU | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/fHx46TPq1q— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2023
Talking w @shawnemerriman on Washington opening up vs Arizona: "It's a perfect way for the Commanders to start the year. There's nothing like playing a team that's in turmoil...Those things are echoed in the locker room whether people want to say it or not"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2023
Ron Rivera on the Cardinals: "We're not taking this team lightly."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2023
Game status for Week 1:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2023
-- WR Terry McLaurin will be active
-- DE Chase Young and DE James Smith-Williams are questionable
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2023
-- Placed WR Dax Milne on the Reserve/Injured List
-- Signed DE William Bradley-King
I asked Ron Rivera if he'd be comfortable playing Chase Young, who hasn't practiced with contact for almost a month, should the doctor give Chase clearance for contact:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2023
"If the doctor clears him, we have a decision to make and if everything points to it, yes.”
Santana Moss on Chase Young: "It's tough as crap to play in your hometown. I experienced that in college...You cant go to the gas station without pressure and people coming up to you." Interesting perspective.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2023
Santana Moss played through turf toe and knows it can be painful, but knows it can be managed: "Who knows how severe it is but I know when you have a guy like Terry [McLaurin] that's so determined, he can go through it. I expect to see him out there."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2023
First career NFL game— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Two TDs@JahanDotson wasted no time making an impact for the @Commanders last season.
: #AZvsWAS — Sunday 1pm ET on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dpTBOGJmIi
For everyone in NFL survivor pools thinking about taking the Commanders (vs. the Cardinals):— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) September 9, 2023
Per @ESPNStatsInfo, head coaches making their debut in Week 1 as at least 7-point underdogs are 0-15 SU (5-10 ATS) since 1996
QOTD: What emoji is your Week 1 mood? @Seatgeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/HbHwi0AqAM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2023
The city has its team back. Riding on North Capitol Street and this is what I just saw. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ACtVBFsC7o— Jermaine Johnson✊ (@MaineUPTDC) September 8, 2023
I brought Josh Harris a “Hail to the Harris” IPA. Harris wants to crack it open once the Commanders win on Sunday. Full interview coming next on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/dxgd0fUcQ4— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2023
