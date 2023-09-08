Commanders vs Cardinals Friday Injury Report: A new injury on defense

The Washington Commanders held their last full practice before the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals today. Terry McLaurin was a full participant and he will play on Sunday. He is returning from a preseason turf toe injury, but he has looked good in practice all week.

Dax Milne was placed on injured reserve today due to a groin injury. Washington has UDFA rookie Kazmeir Allen on the practice squad, but also added former Redskins WR Jamison Crowder to the PS this week. Ron Rivera would not say who the team planned to elevate to return punts on Sunday. He did say that the kick returners would be Antonio Gibson and/or Byron Pringle

Chase Young will see his doctor today, and the hope is that he will be cleared for contact, and available for Sunday’s game. He is officially listed as questionable. James Smith-Williams is a new addition to the injury report, and is listed with an oblique injury. He’s also questionable, and this new injury, along with questions about Young’s availability, help explain re-signing DE William Bradley-King this morning.

Game status for Week 1:

-- WR Terry McLaurin will be active

-- DE Chase Young and DE James Smith-Williams are questionable — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2023

IR

WR Dax Milne - Milne was placed on IR earlier today

Questionable

DE Chase Young - Dealing with a stinger, and seeing his doctor later today

DE James Smith-Williams - Showed up on the injury report today with an oblique injury

No Injury designation

WR Terry McLaurin - Practiced fully the last two days, and will play on Sunday

CB Benjamin St-Juste- Listed with an ankle injury, but has been a full go all week

Not Listed

TE Logan Thomas - Missed the preseason with a calf injury. Practicing and will play Sunday

Jonathan Allen - Dealt with plantar fasciitis last month, but not listed on the injury report

Kendall Fuller - Dealt with knee soreness last month

Charles Leno Jr. - Rivera listed him as one of the players dealing with a few "nicks" from training camp/preseason