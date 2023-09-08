 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: We’re not taking the Arizona Cardinals lightly

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera spoke to the media after today’s practice. Terry McLaurin is good to go for Sunday, and Rivera said he could already tell on Monday that McLaurin was trending towards playing. Chase Young will see his doctor later today, and will hopefully be cleared to return, and play against the Cardinals.

Ron Rivera talked about facing an Arizona team that has gone through a lot of changes, and is expected by many to be tanking this season for the opportunity to draft USC QB Caleb Williams next April. He said they are not taking the Cardinals lightly, and they know the level of talent that is on the other team, both players and coaches. Rivera mentioned that Jonathan Gannon comes from the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff, and brought some of his defensive coaches with him to the desert.

Rivera was asked again about how the change in ownership has affected him and the team. He said it felt like a weight was lifted off of his shoulders, and he can go back to answering questions about football. The players appreciate the new ownership group has owners like Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales, Magic Johnson, and Mark Ein have been hanging around the facilities, and getting to know the team.

Injury report:

Chase Young:

Terry McLaurin:

Arizona Cardinals:

Punt and kick returners vs the Cardinals:

New ownership:

