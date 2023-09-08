Ron Rivera Presser: We’re not taking the Arizona Cardinals lightly

Ron Rivera spoke to the media after today’s practice. Terry McLaurin is good to go for Sunday, and Rivera said he could already tell on Monday that McLaurin was trending towards playing. Chase Young will see his doctor later today, and will hopefully be cleared to return, and play against the Cardinals.

Ron Rivera talked about facing an Arizona team that has gone through a lot of changes, and is expected by many to be tanking this season for the opportunity to draft USC QB Caleb Williams next April. He said they are not taking the Cardinals lightly, and they know the level of talent that is on the other team, both players and coaches. Rivera mentioned that Jonathan Gannon comes from the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff, and brought some of his defensive coaches with him to the desert.

Rivera was asked again about how the change in ownership has affected him and the team. He said it felt like a weight was lifted off of his shoulders, and he can go back to answering questions about football. The players appreciate the new ownership group has owners like Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales, Magic Johnson, and Mark Ein have been hanging around the facilities, and getting to know the team.

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after Friday's practice https://t.co/ng8VPEe5uY — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2023

Injury report:

Chase Young:

Ron Rivera says Chase Young is seeing the doctor later today and "we'll go from there." Young still waiting to be cleared for Sunday — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2023

Rivera hoping for "the best news" for Young's visit with the doctor today. He's an impact player, Rivera said. Doesn't anticipate a snap count if Young does play because of how much conditioning he's done — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 8, 2023

Terry McLaurin:

Terry McLaurin will play Sunday and Ron Rivera says "we're excited to have him ready to roll" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2023

Terry McLaurin will be a full go for Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Ron Rivera said after practice that the rapport he and Sam Howell has is "very important" to them — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 8, 2023

Arizona Cardinals:

Ron Rivera on the Arizona Cardinals: "We're not taking this team lightly." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 8, 2023

Punt and kick returners vs the Cardinals:

Rivera said either Antonio Gibson or Byron Pringle will return kicks.



He passed on declaring if Jamison Crowder or Kaz Allen would be promoted from the PS. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2023

New ownership: