Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Dax Milne goes to IR; DL depth added

The Washington Commanders announced two roster moves before the team hit the practice field today. The team is preparing for Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, and are still tweaking their roster, and dealing with injuries. WR/PR Dax Milne has been dealing with a groin injury, and hasn’t practiced all week. He has now been placed on injured reserve, and will have to miss at least four weeks. Washington signed Jamison Crowder to the practice squad this week, and he could be a veteran option to fill Milne’s role as punt returner. Washington also has UDFA WR Kazmeir Allen on the practice squad as another option.

Washington also re-signed DE William Bradley-King who was released from the practice squad two days ago when the added Crowder. WBK has been signed to the 53-man roster, and will go back to his role as a depth player on the defensive line. The Commanders are still waiting for Chase Young to be cleared by his doctor. Young suffered a stinger during the team’s first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, and has not been able to fully practice since. Bradley-King’s signing could be a bad sign for Young’s availability on Sunday.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-- Placed WR Dax Milne on the Reserve/Injured List

-- Signed DE William Bradley-King — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2023