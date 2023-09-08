Daily Slop - 8 Sep 23: Magic Johnson speaks to Commanders players, kids in the community, and Commanders fans

Commanders links

There are no Black majority owners in the NFL, but Johnson became a limited owner when Josh Harris bought the Commanders this year. Johnson also is a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Los Angeles FC. But he said Sunday’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals will be “emotional” for him because he’s a minority.

“It’s important because now all African-Americans and minorities in this country feel like they’re owners of this team, too,” Johnson said, “because I’m sitting in this position, and so I can’t wait.”

Later, he told reporters, “It’s important to me, but it was more important to Josh Harris. So give him credit, and important to commissioner Roger Goodell, too. So I think that the NFL is better because I’m standing here. I think that this ownership group is better because I’m standing here. I know what I stand for, who I am, and I know that there’s a lot of minorities standing on my shoulders. I get that, but I got broad shoulders.”

Magic Johnson said there’s a way for new Washington Commanders ownership to help the players maximize their season: Don’t create negativity.

“You don’t have to worry about problems from this ownership,” Johnson said Thursday. “You just have to concentrate on Sundays. You ain’t going to read no headlines. You’re not going to have to worry about nothing. No questions from (the media) about stuff off the field.”

“Your job is just to concentrate on doing your job and having fun,” Johnson told the players. “Every Sunday, every Thursday, or every Monday. That’s it. That’s exactly what I told them.”

As for the game, his first as an NFL owner, Johnson said he knows the scene at a sold-out FedEx Field is “going to be emotional.”

“My wife is coming. We go to a lot of games. We are a sports family. Cookie and I sit there and (think), ‘We never thought this day would happen.’ That I would be an NFL owner and she would be an NFL owner,” Johnson said. “It’ll be an emotional moment, a great moment. Then, when that kickoff happens, I’m gonna be ready for the Commanders to kick some you know what.”

The magic man continues to increase his influence within the Commanders.

Sam Howell...clearly relished the experience of gaining advice from one of the greatest icons in sport based on his comments via The Bleacher Report.

“It was awesome, man, just to be able to hear what he had to say and be able to ask him questions at the end and pick his brain. He’s been through so many different teams and not only as a player but as an owner and won so many championships on both sides of it.” - Sam Howell via The Bleacher Report

Imagine being a player and having the benefit of Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson’s ear. Even the most established star is in awe of the great man and even though Ron Rivera might be saying the same things, it probably hits home more coming from a different source.

If Rivera and the Commanders had any sense, they would make this a regular occurrence. Having Johnson speak and inspire a talented group of players through the good times or the bad could be invaluable during the season - something that could make a huge difference between success and failure along the way.

At this point last season, Hudson was on the team’s practice squad after being cut in his third season. Now, he’s one of the four linebackers the Commanders kept on the active roster, and the work he’s done to improve his skill set has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff.

“I think it’s confidence more than anything else,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “He really had a very good training camp this year and he gave us a lot of confidence being able to keep four [linebackers] knowing his versatility, but also knowing he’s grown so much as a player.”

Versatility was part of what made Hudson so appealing when Washington used a fifth-round pick on him in 2020. He played Michigan’s “Viper” position, a SAM/nickel hybrid role that requires players to blitz quarterbacks, operate as a traditional linebacker and drop back in coverage.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy praised Howell’s study habits and his even-keeled demeanor at the line of scrimmage. When plays broke down, he didn’t seem rattled. He just got creative.

“He has the athleticism to get out [of] the pocket to find the guy down the field or to scramble for a first down to make it happen,” General Manager Martin Mayhew said. “You saw that during the preseason, and a lot hasn’t been talked about that, but he’s really athletic.”

When fights broke out at joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens, Howell kept his cool and refocused the offense.

“He’s very direct to certain guys,” Rivera said. “... When he gets into the huddle, though, there is a calmness about him.”

And when he made mistakes, he usually didn’t make them twice.

“I take that stuff seriously,” Howell said. “I tell [quarterbacks coach] Tavita [Pritchard] that I want to be coached hard, and if he has something to say, say it. I want to know your opinion, I want your feedback so I can apply it.”

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has yet to be cleared for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

When asked if and when he would be ready to go, Young’s answer was quite simple.

“I’m ready to go. Straight up.” “Feel fine. I’m ready to go.”

The only thing standing in his way from actually suiting up and practicing is the most important thing in an injured athlete’s life; clearance from the doctor. Young also explained to the media that he is working on getting a Zoom call with his doctor scheduled so that he will be able to get cleared and play.

Young was able to practice on Wednesday, which is a positive.

Jeremy Reaves - Commanders S

If Jeremy Reaves didn’t get a long-term deal after becoming an All-Pro special teams ace in 2022, one has to ask just what he has to do for more financial security. The Washington Commanders did tender the defensive back to prevent him from leaving without compensation, but $2.9 million is an absolute steal considering his underrated impact last time around.

Reaves is fully focused and goes about his business with customary determination. If he manages to impact the defensive rotation more prominently and remains an elite special teamer, the Commanders would be wise to pay up.

However, a situation could emerge where Reaves gets a better offer from elsewhere with the promise of more involvement. Something that would be extremely difficult to ignore.

“If you look at the excitement that the new ownership has created … everything is promising right now,” Rivera said during his weekly radio appearance Tuesday.

Things weren’t so promising last October after four consecutive losses dropped the team to 1-4. But the same group won six of its next seven games. During the lows and highs, the vibe remained the same.

“We’re trying to keep the same tone,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said in December. “It’s never as good as you think or as bad as you think. Ride the ebbs and flows of the season.”

“We started slow and then picked it up. That was a big time for morale. We rallied together,” guard Sam Cosmi said. “It all depends on the guys you have. We have a great group of guys and still have a lot of the same guys.”

Most of last year’s 8-8-1 team returned, but a roster never stays intact. Popular figures like Taylor Heinicke moved on. Others moved in, including tone-setting offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Eric Bieniemy, or took on much more prominent roles, like starting quarterback Sam Howell. Any change could undercut those previous positive vibes — or reinforce the new standard set by team leaders.

“We have all good dudes,” Allen said. “No bad dudes on or off the field. It’s easy to play with guys like that. I genuinely love being part of this team and having fun hanging out with them.”

There are reports that Dobbs will be the starter, but there has been no official announcement from the team.

The decision by first-time head coach Jonathan Gannon adds another wrinkle to a matchup that already has a fair number of unknown factors for the Commanders. The Burgundy & Gold defense is taking precautions, however, and intends to be prepared for whoever lines up under center.

“Study them both,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “Study everything that we can, which includes Cleveland, Philadelphia, Dobbs in Tennessee. Just doing all the due diligence and work that you can leading up to an opener.”

Of the two quarterbacks, there is more NFL film on what Dobbs can bring to an offense. A fourth-round pick in 2017, Dobbs has played in eight games after spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

Harris got asked about the future of Ron Rivera during the Economics Club event, which featured Harris and Commanders’ minority owner Mitchell Rales.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Coach Rivera,” Harris said, per ESPN’s John Keim. “He’s a good man; he’s done a great job in terms of where the team is relative to where it was when he got here and relative to a lot of the distractions going on.

“He has a very capable front office. We’re getting up to speed. We want to hear how you want to learn [and] how you make decisions. It’s going really well… Ultimately, we have to deliver wins on the field. You don’t need to say anything. It’s just out there so far, so good.”

