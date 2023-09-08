All aTwitter: 8 September 2023 - Magic Johnson: ‘I have 14 World Championship rings, and I want a super bowl ring’

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Asked about the name Rales said: "What I can tell you is we're not focused on the previous name. That ship has sailed; we're not going to re-litigate the past. We're about the future and not having a divisive culture.... — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

Harris said he wasn't sure if he'd be in the draft room but said, "You're not picking players... You want professionals picking the players." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

Harris asked about how much time he'll give Ron Rivera: I've really enjoyed getting to know Coach Rivera. He's a good man; he's done a great job in terms of where the team is relative to where it was when he got here and relative to a lot of the distractions going on.... — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

"He has a very capable front office. We're getting up to speed; we want to hear how you want to learn, how you make decisions. It's going really well. ... Ultimately we have to deliver wins on the field. You don't need to say anything. It's just out there. So far so good." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

Rales: "The beautiful thing about selling out the Cardinals game is that Arizona [fans] don't travel. There will be close to 60 thousand fans rooting for one team. These players have never seen that. That could be worth a victory or two to us at home this year." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

When asked about whether they will win the Super Bowl this year or next... Mitchell Rales said, "Let's be realistic: Do we have a great quarterback? We just don't know right now. We have a great kid who wants to learn and who wants to play hard and has great intentions... — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

"... but he has one NFL start. I could write the script where we win the Super Bowl this year or I could write the script that it's a tough season....[Don't know]. We hope we've got our guy." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

Jack Del Rio if this D is ready to start fast: "We're going to find out. That's been an emphasis for us, starting fast creating more turnovers. That's 1 and 2 and not necessarily in that order and we need both." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

Terry McLaurin (toe) upgraded to "full" participant at today’s practice. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 7, 2023

JDR on Chase Young. Says they're just waiting on the final go-ahead from the medical staff. Overall, "he came back as healthy as I've seen him since probably his rookie year." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 7, 2023

The Commanders worked "their tails off" in training camp.



Sam Cosmi believes this team is ready saying, "I feel like we're the most conditioned when going into games. You win a lot games in the 4th quarter and I think we're going to outlast a lot of teams in the 4th quarter." pic.twitter.com/6k30kT3f1n — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 7, 2023

Magic on what he told #Commanders players



"You don't have to worry about no problems from this ownership group... You ain't gonna read no headlines... no questions from you guys about stuff off the field, your job is just to concentrate on doing your job & having fun"#HTTC pic.twitter.com/15AUPXT5h7 — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) September 7, 2023

Magic Johnson makes his entrance to the Boys and Girls Club located in SE D.C. pic.twitter.com/hCi3vq2iZk — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 7, 2023

The Commanders donated $50K to the local Boys & Girls Club.



Doug Williams and Jason Wright here with Magic. pic.twitter.com/nOknlChav2 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 7, 2023

2023 NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE



AFC

1. Jaguars

2. Bengals

3. Bills

4. Raiders

5. Chargers

6. Jets

7. Titans



NFC

1. 49ers

2. Vikings

3. Falcons

4. Commanders

5. Eagles

6. Lions

7. Packers



Yes, I have 3 coming out of the NFC North because I think it’ll be the most competitive division… — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 7, 2023

Joe Burrow is now the fourth quarterback this off-season to sign a market resetting contract extension:



Joe Burrow: 5-years, $275M

Justin Herbert: 5-years, $262.5M

Jalen Hurts: 5-years, $255M

Lamar Jackson: 5-years, $260M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

The #Steelers have blocked off the team logo in the locker room area in order to prevent people from walking over it, per @bepryor



It was All-Pro Safety Minka Fitzpatrick who took charge to make sure that happens: "I'm very, very big on the details.", something as small as… pic.twitter.com/gqwnUnXSFC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 7, 2023

Kadarius Toney at -2.19 expected points added per target.



Put another way: throw the ball at Kadarius Toney 3 times; the other team scores a touchdown pic.twitter.com/lR31n1Nzeo — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 8, 2023

This ended up being a Patrick Mahomes pick-6 pic.twitter.com/OoKV5gxauW — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 8, 2023

F*ck it, Kadarius Toney week 1 highlights pic.twitter.com/k1wtXJD1ex — Teg (@IQfor3) September 8, 2023

The Chiefs had a season in which no wide receiver caught a touchdown pass and I'm pretty sure this year's group is worse than that group — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 8, 2023

Did the Chiefs miss Eric Bieniemy tonight? #HTTC — Mark Moseley Jr (@MarkMoseley3) September 8, 2023

Jawaan Taylor is lining up half way to Arkansas and he still can barely contain the Lions edge rush pic.twitter.com/0L7lGC9tK7 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 8, 2023

It took 58 minutes, but Jawaan Taylor just finally got called for a penalty.



Collinworth: "Jawaan Taylor playing slot receiver."pic.twitter.com/PbWziIfNxe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2023

What kind of interview process do the marlins have for their ball boys pic.twitter.com/HW06JT0ppb — Morgan Bagg (@MorganBagg) September 8, 2023

