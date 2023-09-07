Commanders vs Cardinals Thursday Injury Report: Terry McLaurin was a full participant

The Washington Commanders held their practice today until a massive thunderstorm and some DMV hail forced them into the bubble. Head Coach Ron Rivera didn't speak to the media after practice but both of his coordinators answered questions about their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Terry McLaurin and Chase Young both spoke to the media yesterday, and said they felt good and wanted to play in the season opener. McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury, but was upgraded to a full participant today, and is expected to be available Sunday. Young was limited again, and is still waiting to be cleared for contact

Dax Milne didn’t practice today, and has been dealing with a groin injury. Washington has UDFA rookie Kazmeir Allen on the practice squad, but also added former Redskins WR Jameson Crowders to the PS yrsterday. Ron Rivera said he's a veteran who can also return punts. If Milne can’t play they will have to get their Week 1 punt returner ready,

DNP

WR Dax Milne - Milne has been dealing with a groin injury and hasn't practiced this week.

Limited

DE Chase Young - Dealing with a stinger for almost a month

Full

WR Terry McLaurin - Practiced fully today and looks on track for Sunday

CB Benjamin St-Juste- Listed with an ankle injury, but practicing fully

Not Listed

TE Logan Thomas - Missedtl the preseason with a calf injury. Practicing and will play Sunday

Jonathan Allen - Dealt with plantar fasciitis last month, but not listed on the injury report

Kendall Fuller - Dealt with knee soreness last month

Charles Leno Jr. - Rivera listed him as one of the players dealing with a few "nicks" from training camp/preseason