NFL Season Opener Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs

The 2023 NFL season kicks off with an NFC vs AFC matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and will be looking to repeat, giving them 3 of the last 5 championships. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in February, and will open their season with a potential playoff team in the Detroit Lions.
The big news in KC this week was the knee injury to All-Pro TE Travis Kelce. It was swollen after hyperextending it during practice. Kelce reportedly didn’t suffer any torn ligaments, but he was only listed as limited for tonight’s game.
The Detroit Lions finished last season with a 9-8 record, a 2nd place finish in the NFC North, but were sitting on their couches with the other teams that didn’t make the playoffs. Dan Campbell’s squad is looking to make the playoffs and more this season. Jared Goff returns as the starting QB, and the team just gave a huge pay day to TE TJ Hockenson.
This one could be a fun shoot out. Welcome back to the NFL!
Injury Reports
Matchup: Detroit Lions (0-0) vs Kansas City Chiefs (0-0)
Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 7th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Detroit: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 810
Kansas City: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 815
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Kansas City -4 1⁄2, 52 O/U
Lions: +170
Chiefs: -205
Prediction: Chiefs 30 - Lions 27
SB Nation Blogs: Pride of Detroit | Arrowhead Pride
