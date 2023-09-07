 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eric Bieniemy Presser: “I was taught a long time ago, if you ain’t nervous, you ain’t ready.”

Eric Bieniemy and Jack Del Rio answer questions before today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders are practicing again today as the prepare for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy both spoke with the media, and provided some updates and insight on the first home game of the season.

Eric Bieniemy is excited for the game, and looking forward to watching his guys play after a long offseason, training camp, and preseason working together to install a new offense and mindset. He said if you ain’t nervous, you ain’t ready, but you always have to have that calm, quiet demeanor about yourself that shows that confidence.

Jack Del Rio is entering his fourth season as Washington’s defensive coordinator, and he is still saying his defense’s priority is to create turnovers. The team gave Del Rio a gift during the draft by drafting ballhawk Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. in the first round this year. He, along with other coaches, continue to preach starting fast, something that has been a problem during Head Coach Ron Rivera’s time here.

Del Rio plans on studying both of the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks, even if new head coach Jonathan Gannon won’t name a starter for some kind of competitive advantage. Veteran Josh Dobbs is reportedly going to start on Sunday, and Washington has already faced him during the first preseason game, when he was still with the Cleveland Browns. Del Rio also said that Chase Young came into this season as healthy as he’s seen him since his rookie season. They will wait for the green light from the doctors, but he’ll be ready to go when he’s cleared.

