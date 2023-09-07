Eric Bieniemy Presser: “I was taught a long time ago, if you ain’t nervous, you ain’t ready.”

The Washington Commanders are practicing again today as the prepare for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy both spoke with the media, and provided some updates and insight on the first home game of the season.

Eric Bieniemy is excited for the game, and looking forward to watching his guys play after a long offseason, training camp, and preseason working together to install a new offense and mindset. He said if you ain’t nervous, you ain’t ready, but you always have to have that calm, quiet demeanor about yourself that shows that confidence.

Season opener:

Eric Bieniemy: "I'm excited about this weekend, looking forward to watching our guys play. But before we peak too soon we have to make sure we take care of business today." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

Nervous energy:

Eric Bieniemy: "I was taught a long time ago, if you ain't nervous, you ain't ready. ... There's always a nervous energy, but you always got to have that quiet, calm demeanor about yourself that shows that confidence, because your plays will sense that energy you're exuding." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 7, 2023

Goals:

Eric Bieniemy: "Our goal is to drag our ass collectively over the finish line."@NickiJhabvala: "That's our goal too." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 7, 2023

Deion Sanders first win as Colorado’s head coach:

Eric Bieniemy on Colorado's win over TCU: "Can't say what I want to say, but I'm tapping the table. But it was outstanding. ... Very happy for @DeionSanders, very happy for that staff. Very happy, very proud and looking forward to seeing all the things they'll accomplish this… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 7, 2023

EB says he's very happy and proud of what Deion did in Colorado. Says he watched the game with alumni in the area. — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 7, 2023

Terry McLaurin:

Bieniemy on @TheTerry_25: "The ultimate professional. The ultimate warrior. Huge fan of Terry. ... Love the person. Love the competitor. Love the leader. Love the captain. The thing that I love about him is he's consistent in his behavior. He's consistent in everything he does.… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 7, 2023

Sam Howell:

EB on Sam: "Sam actually has a personality. He's actually funny. He's who he is and that's what makes him special, he's got a great personality that attracts people." — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 7, 2023

Jack Del Rio is entering his fourth season as Washington’s defensive coordinator, and he is still saying his defense’s priority is to create turnovers. The team gave Del Rio a gift during the draft by drafting ballhawk Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. in the first round this year. He, along with other coaches, continue to preach starting fast, something that has been a problem during Head Coach Ron Rivera’s time here.

Del Rio plans on studying both of the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks, even if new head coach Jonathan Gannon won’t name a starter for some kind of competitive advantage. Veteran Josh Dobbs is reportedly going to start on Sunday, and Washington has already faced him during the first preseason game, when he was still with the Cleveland Browns. Del Rio also said that Chase Young came into this season as healthy as he’s seen him since his rookie season. They will wait for the green light from the doctors, but he’ll be ready to go when he’s cleared.

Jack Del Rio

Start fast, create turnovers:

Jack Del Rio if this D is ready to start fast: "We're going to find out. That's been an emphasis for us, starting fast creating more turnovers. That's 1 and 2 and not necessarily in that order and we need both." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

Season opener vs the Cardinals:

Del Rio said they'll study both Arizona QBs and checking out O's associated with the Cards coaches.

"Openers are always full of the unknown so there will be some unscouted looks. We'll play fast to it, we'll correct it on the sidelines and we'll move on." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2023

Chase Young: