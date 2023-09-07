All aTwitter: 7 September 2023 - Terry McLaurin on if he’ll play Sunday: “That’s my plan”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Get the Week 1 party started with us in D.C.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2023
Terry McLaurin (turf toe) said he feels good and is “confident” he’ll be able to play Sunday. Depends on how he feels as it gets closer, obviously.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 6, 2023
Terry McLaurin on if he'll play Sunday: "That’s my plan."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 6, 2023
Yeah bro is definitely playing lol pic.twitter.com/uOdDrpcCMo— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 6, 2023
More Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/5vzy07WvNv— John Keim (@john_keim) September 6, 2023
Terry McLaurin provides an update on his turf toe injury— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) September 6, 2023
McLaurin practices with #Commanders today, hopeful for Sunday's opener vs. Cardinals, says he'll see how the rest of the week goes#HTTC@JPFinlayNBCS @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Q3x7m7bl5t
Terry McLaurin had a day when he played the Cardinals in 2020.— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) September 6, 2023
7 Receptions (Tied 5th most for career)
125 Yards (Tied 3rd most for career)
1 Touchdown pic.twitter.com/8jYAIVF2Zf
DE Chase Young and WR Terry McLaurin were limited participants in practice today— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2023
Chase Young says he’s ready to go just waiting to get cleared by the docs. Zoom call scheduled. pic.twitter.com/xsLkJ6DPpQ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 6, 2023
Former Washington guard Mark Schlereth, who is calling the Commanders' opener for Fox, had some seriously high praise for current Washington guard @saahdiq: pic.twitter.com/7A5K7YABLM— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 6, 2023
Josh Harris and Magic Johnson at practice. pic.twitter.com/cB2ePoGrXA— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 6, 2023
We've signed WR Jamison Crowder to our practice squad— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2023
Welcome home, Jamison! pic.twitter.com/kXyf1SL7Kk
Washington has a mere two punt-return touchdowns over the last 15 seasons: Santana Moss in Oct. 2008 and Jamison Crowder in Oct. 2016. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 6, 2023
The last time Washington returned a punt for a TD: pic.twitter.com/VbyuEQckZK— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) September 6, 2023
Rivera on Jamison Crowder: "A veteran, comfortable out there catching punts for us. Looked really good. Very crafty, shifty route runner. We were looking for a more veteran guy out there to help out. We'll see how the rest of the week unfolds."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 6, 2023
Additional practice squad moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2023
- Signed S Keidron Smith
- Released DE William Bradley-King and C Nolan Laufenberg
Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales are here to speak at the Economic Club of Washington DC.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 6, 2023
Notable people in attendance include DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and franchise legend John Riggins.
Riggins is expected to be at FedEx for the opener Sunday. Sign of a new era. pic.twitter.com/oEyXlmXBNr
The Commanders announce their team captains for 2023:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 6, 2023
Terry McLaurin
Sam Howell
Jonathan Allen
Kendall Fuller
Tress Way
Jeremy Reaves
#Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon says he made a decision on his starting QB for the #Commanders Week 1 game but he won't tell anyone publicly, via @joshweinfuss— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2023
"I ain’t telling you anything." Gannon said. pic.twitter.com/lGNRhvF3rC
Depends on who drives or takes the bus to the airport for the trip...— Steve Shoup (@Steveospeak) September 6, 2023
Seriously though why not give your team some confidence by announcing the starter. He thinks he's getting an edge, but he's probably making the situation worse. https://t.co/qIRDAUg6XF
It's Week 1 and Washington is already facing a trap game. Don't underestimate Arizona. https://t.co/TkU1Qtshlt— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) September 6, 2023
Here is every NFL QB1 listed from oldest to youngest pic.twitter.com/x6yRz6nB4Q— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 6, 2023
Who will be the surprise team of 2023? pic.twitter.com/O6JoluqDDO— PFF (@PFF) September 6, 2023
Effective today at 4 PM ET, the NFL's Top 51 cap space rule went away for the season.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2023
Many teams created cap space through contract restructures:
49ers George Kittle/Trent Williams: $23.224M
Ravens Marlon Humphrey: $7.536M
Seahawks Jamal Adams: $6.613M
Bucs: Shaq Barrett:…
Update: USC star QB Caleb Williams is willing to stay in school if he doesn't want to play for the team with the first pick in the draft.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2023
Caleb's father, Carl Williams thing said that his son could stay in USC for an extra year if he doesn't like the environment of the team… https://t.co/vhPfLKoGFw pic.twitter.com/OdQ0jGDiD0
The check shouldn’t bounce this time, so that’s good. pic.twitter.com/D4VDXShpAK— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 6, 2023
All rookie players on a 53-man roster to start the 2023 NFL season will wear an exclusive NFL PREM1ERE patch on their jersey during Week 1. Subsequently, any rookies making their NFL debut over the course of the season will wear the same patch during their first game. The… pic.twitter.com/ACfH070tyQ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2023
