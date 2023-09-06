Chase Young says he feels fine, but his doctor still needs to clear him

Chase Young suffered a stinger during the Washington Commanders first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, and hasn’t been cleared for full contact. since that early August game. Young was going to a second doctor last week, but he says he’s ready to go. He is getting a Zoom call scheduled, and if that goes well, he could be cleared to practice and play this week when Washington hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
John Keim: When do you plan to go back to the doctor?
Chase Young: Oh I got a Zoom call.
JK: When is that? Today?
CY: Uhh, It’s still getting scheduled.
JP Finlay: How much do you want to be playing?
CY: Huh?
JP: Are you just dying to get out there?
CY: I’m ready to go! Straight up.
Q: Do you feel fine?
CY: I feel fine. I’m ready to go.
