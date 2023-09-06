 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: We're looking forward to playing in front of a packed house that's in our favor

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera spoke to the media after a busy day at team headquarters in Ashburn, VA. Team owners Magic Johnson and Josh Harris spoke to the team before practice and were on the sidelines watching them prepare for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Rivera is excited to see a sold out home crowd that will be an overwhelming amount of Washington fans, something this team hasn't been used to in years.

Terry McLaurin(turf toe) and Chase Young(stinger) both spoke to the media before Rivera, and both said they want to play. McLaurin was on the field catching passes, and he had a good day according to his head coach. Rivera is also very confident in Logan Thomas's recovery from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined for over a month.

Jamison Crowder returned to Washington yesterday, and signed with the practice squad. Rivera talked about his punt return abilities, and the value of having a veteran like him on the squad. Dax Milne is sidelined with a groin injury, which could give Crowder an opportunity to get called up on game day.

Terry McLaurin/Chase Young:

Magic Johnson addressing the team:

Sold out home crowd for Week 1:

Logan Thomas:

Jamison Crowder/Special teams:

