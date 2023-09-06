Report: The Arizona Cardinals will start Josh Dobbs against the Washington Commanders

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has been trying to keep the team's starting QB vs the Washington Commanders a secret for a competitive advantage. He said this morning that the team knew whether it would be veteran Josh Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune...

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said the team knows who’ll start at QB on Sunday against the Commanders.



But he won’t reveal it publicly.



“I ain’t telling you anything,” Gannon said today. pic.twitter.com/pMjwmcdmt7 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 6, 2023

Ian Rapport reports what most people expected, the Arizona Cardinals are to have Josh Dobbs as their Week 1 starter.Dobbs already faced them in the first preseason game when he was with the Cleveland Browns who traded him to Arizona. Dobbs was 8 of 16 for 77 yards and an interception. He'll now be facing Washington's starting defense, but will be surrounded by much better players as a starter.