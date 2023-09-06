 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: The Arizona Cardinals will start Josh Dobbs against the Washington Commanders

Dobbs vs Washington's defense

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has been trying to keep the team's starting QB vs the Washington Commanders a secret for a competitive advantage. He said this morning that the team knew whether it would be veteran Josh Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune...

Ian Rapport reports what most people expected, the Arizona Cardinals are to have Josh Dobbs as their Week 1 starter.Dobbs already faced them in the first preseason game when he was with the Cleveland Browns who traded him to Arizona. Dobbs was 8 of 16 for 77 yards and an interception. He'll now be facing Washington's starting defense, but will be surrounded by much better players as a starter.

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals: Everything you need to know for the Week 1 game

View all 16 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...