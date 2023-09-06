Washington Commanders Practice Updates: Terry McLaurin returns to the field

The Washington Commanders hit the practice field today as they prepare for their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. It’s also the home opener for new owners Josh Harris and Magic Johnson who spoke to the team before practice, and also attended today’s workouts. Sam Howell was impressed with Johnson when he spoke to the team, and had questions about the championship teams he’s been a part of.

On the field the big news was WR Terry McLaurin running routes with QB Sam Howell. McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury during the Commanders second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, and there have only been vague updates about his status, beyond the standard day-to-day answer from the team. There were some optimistic updates over the last day, and it looks like the team’s hope, could become a reality for Week 1. McLaurin run some routes in individuals doesn’t mean that he will be able to play on Sunday, but it is a good sign for the severity of his injury and/or his ability to play through pain.

Terry McLaurin dressed for practice pic.twitter.com/r5rtEz8pze — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 6, 2023

Terry McLaurin is in pads and catching passes before practice. Not doing any running yet. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 6, 2023

Josh Harris and Magic Johnson at practice. pic.twitter.com/cB2ePoGrXA — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 6, 2023

Chase Young also here and in pads. But has been in pads here before. Key is whether or not he’s been cleared and if can take contact. Don’t know that yet. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 6, 2023

And also Logan Thomas is in full pads — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 6, 2023

Other players who have been dinged up that are warming up: Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Kendall Fuller, Charles Leno. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 6, 2023

Dax Milne working on a side field. Has dealt with a groin issue this summer. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 6, 2023

He's baaaaaaaack!



Great to see Jamison Crowder wearing that burgundy and gold again. pic.twitter.com/dDDPLvF2pW — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 6, 2023

More Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/5vzy07WvNv — John Keim (@john_keim) September 6, 2023

This is Commanders WR Terry McLaurin at today's practice.



Good to see number 17 out there again. pic.twitter.com/V6XgkTiAuR — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 6, 2023

