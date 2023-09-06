 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Practice Updates: Terry McLaurin returns to the field

Terry back

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders hit the practice field today as they prepare for their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. It’s also the home opener for new owners Josh Harris and Magic Johnson who spoke to the team before practice, and also attended today’s workouts. Sam Howell was impressed with Johnson when he spoke to the team, and had questions about the championship teams he’s been a part of.

On the field the big news was WR Terry McLaurin running routes with QB Sam Howell. McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury during the Commanders second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, and there have only been vague updates about his status, beyond the standard day-to-day answer from the team. There were some optimistic updates over the last day, and it looks like the team’s hope, could become a reality for Week 1. McLaurin run some routes in individuals doesn’t mean that he will be able to play on Sunday, but it is a good sign for the severity of his injury and/or his ability to play through pain.

