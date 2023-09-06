Sam Howell Presser: We’re fully bought in to Eric Bieniemy

Sam Howell is preparing to be the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders in front of a sold out crowd at FedEx Field on Sunday. He said that’s a dream come true, and he doesn’t take anything for granted. The team also announced that Howell had been voted a team captain by his teammates which is another thing he doesn’t take for granted in his NFL journey.

Howell was later to his media availability due to a visit from limited partner Magic Johnson and managing partner Josh Harris. Howell was excited to ask Johnson questions because he’s had success in multiple sports and businesses at multiple levels. He asked Magic what his championship teams had that they didn’t have in previous year. Johnson said those teams believed and policed each other.

Howell likes new Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and his coaching style, despite the stories about him being hard on players in practice. He likes the criticism and the praise that comes when you make good plays, and work within the system that EB is installing. Howell said the team has learned how to meet Bieniemy’s standards and attention to detail. The players want to be coached hard and he knows what it takes to be great. The team is fully bought into Eric Bieniemy.

Sam Howell

LIVE: QB Sam Howell speaks to the media before Wednesday's Week 1 practice https://t.co/A4aOYdj5Dw — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2023

Magic Johnson:

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell on meeting Magic Johnson today at team headquarters in Ashburn.



Howell said about Magic, "He's been through so many different teams and has won so many championships. He definitely knows what it takes." pic.twitter.com/QnmDz2IlP6 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 6, 2023

Sam Howell said Magic Johnson just addressed the team. Added that the team is fortunate to have someone like that, a champion and part owner for multiple teams, associated with the franchise — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 6, 2023

Sam Howell said Magic Johnson addressed the Commanders for the first time today: “It’s fun having him here.” pic.twitter.com/XgFGC9T233 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 6, 2023

Sam Howell said the team just met new limited partner Magic Johnson for the first time.



He said Magic has won as a player and an owner and is an inspirational figure.



“So much good information he gave our whole entire team.” pic.twitter.com/PeHXV3zHB3 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 6, 2023

Magic Johnson spoke to the Commanders players today. "Awesome to hear what he had to say," QB Sam Howell said.

Howell said he asked Magic what the champ teams had that they didn't have in other years. Johnson told him "they believed" in each other and policed one another. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 6, 2023

“Everyone’s bought in”:

Howell thinks he, the offense and Bieniemy have made a lot of progress. “At this point, everyone’s bought in.” — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 6, 2023

Starter Week 1 in front of a sold out home crowd:

Sam Howell said “it’s a dream come true” to lead the Commanders in front of a sold out crowd on Sunday. On being named captain: “Another thing I don’t take for granted.” — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 6, 2023

Being named a team captain:

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was voted a team captain by his teammates.



Sam said, "it means a lot, it's another thing I don't take for granted." pic.twitter.com/i0L2ZYZysF — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 6, 2023

Eric Bieniemy:

Here is Sam Howell discussing his relationship with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.



Sam said about EB, "He wants me to run the show. He says it all the time. He wants me to have the keys to the car."



It's showtime on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TUdzZQr2dy — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 6, 2023

Jeremy Reaves