Commanders vs Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report: Dax Milne remains sidelined

The Washington Commanders enter their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals with two players that were limited, and one player that didn’t practice today. Terry McLaurin and Chase Young both spoke to the media today, and said they felt good and wanted to play in the season opener. McLaurin wants to see how his turf toe injury feels after getting on the field today, but he said he’s a fighter and he wants to be out there with his guys. Chase Young also wants to play, and has a Zoom call scheduled with a doctor to get cleared from the stinger injury that has kept him mostly sidelined since the Commanders first preseason game in early August.

Dax Milne didn’t practice today, and has been dealing with a groin injury. Washington has UDFA rookie Kazmeir Allen on the practice squad, but also added former Redskins WR Jameson Crowders to the PS today. Ron Rivera said he was a veteran who can also return punts. If Milne can’t play they will have to get their Week 1 punt returner ready, The only other player listed on today’s injury report was CB Benjamin St-Juste(ankle) who practiced fully.