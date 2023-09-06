Washington Injury Update: The Commanders are optimistic about Terry McLaurin’s return

Washington Commanders fans have been waiting for an official Terry McLaurin update, but Head Coach Ron Rivera is holding out until the team has to provide injury updates for Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals at FedEx Field. McLaurin reportedly suffered turf toe during the team’s second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. McLaurin hasn’t practiced fully or played since. There were some doubts that the Commanders starting WR would be available this week, but we’ve been getting some good reports over the last 24 hours.

Last night, Nicki Jhabvala from the Washington Post reported that McLaurin is progressing in his recovery, and is considered day-to-day. She also added there is hope he is able to play vs the Cardinals, but nothing is certain at this point.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones adds to that report, saying that Terry has responded well to the limited work on the field he’s done as he works towards a return. He also went with optimism for the Commanders coaching staff’s outlook on a McLaurin Week 1 return.

A healthy Terry McLaurin in Week 1 is obviously the best possible outcome for a preseason injury that nobody ever wants to see happen. McLaurin was just named a team captain for the 4th time this morning, and his leadership on and off the field has been a big part of building a team that Ron Rivera hopes will make a push for the playoffs and beyond this season. Washington’s new starting QB and the new OC Eric Bieniemy are both big Scary Terry fans, and his presence on the field would uplift everyone.

If McLaurin doesn’t play vs the Cardinals, or is limited in his first game back from injury, Washington has plenty of depth on the roster. The team kept 7 receivers on the initial 53—man roster, and all of them would be available, along with their two UDFA WRs on the practice squad. They also just added former WR Jamison Crowder to the practice squad, and he is a veteran that could get looks early in the year, with a mix of young and inexperienced depth behind Washington’s other starters (Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel).