Washington Commanders Roster Move: WR Jamison Crowder is back...on the practice squad!

Washington announces the Crowder signing, and three more practice squad moves:

Additional practice squad moves:

- Signed S Keidron Smith

- Released DE William Bradley-King and C Nolan Laufenberg — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2023

It was reported yesterday that WR Jamison Crowder had a free agent visit with the Washington Commanders yesterday. Today he’s rejoining the team as the newest member of the team's 16-man practice squad.

Reunion: The #Commanders are signing WR Jamison Crowder to their practice squad, source said, putting him back with the team that drafted him. A potential early season call up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2023

Crowder was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL draft. He was one of former GM Scot McCloughan’s first picks in Washington, and played for the Redskins for all four years of his rookie contract. Crowder signed a 3-year, $28.5 million contract with the Jets when he hit free agency in 2019. He spent two years with the Jets, then signed with their division rival, the Buffalo Bills. Crowder was on the New York Giants practice squad until he was cut eight days ago.

Receiving & Rushing Table Games Receiving Rushing Total Yds Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 1D Succ% Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Y/Tgt Att Yds TD 1D Succ% Lng Y/A Y/G A/G Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb AV 2015 22 WAS WR 80 16 6 78 59 604 10.2 2 34 57.7 44 3.7 37.8 75.6% 7.7 2 2 0 0 0.0 2 1.0 0.1 0.1 61 9.9 606 2 4 5 2016 23 WAS WR 80 16 9 99 67 847 12.6 7 34 49.5 55 4.2 52.9 67.7% 8.6 2 -2 0 1 50.0 7 -1.0 -0.1 0.1 69 12.2 845 7 2 8 2017 24 WAS WR 80 15 6 103 66 789 12.0 3 38 44.7 41 4.4 52.6 64.1% 7.7 7 34 0 1 57.1 11 4.9 2.3 0.5 73 11.3 823 3 6 6 2018 25 WAS WR 80 9 7 49 29 388 13.4 2 15 44.9 79 3.2 43.1 59.2% 7.9 4 30 0 1 50.0 25 7.5 3.3 0.4 33 12.7 418 2 0 3 2019 26 NYJ WR 82 16 12 122 78 833 10.7 6 41 47.5 41 4.9 52.1 63.9% 6.8 1 4 0 0 100.0 4 4.0 0.3 0.1 79 10.6 837 6 0 5 2020 27 NYJ WR 82 12 7 89 59 699 11.8 6 32 50.6 69 4.9 58.3 66.3% 7.9 1 14 0 1 100.0 14 14.0 1.2 0.1 60 11.9 713 6 0 5 2021 28 NYJ WR 82 12 4 71 51 447 8.8 2 24 54.9 29 4.3 37.3 71.8% 6.3 0 51 8.8 447 2 1 3 2022 29 BUF WR 80 4 0 13 6 60 10.0 0 4 46.2 16 1.5 15.0 46.2% 4.6 0 6 10.0 60 0 1 1 Career 100 51 624 415 4667 11.2 28 222 49.7 79 4.2 46.7 66.5% 7.5 17 82 0 4 52.9 25 4.8 0.8 0.2 432 11.0 4749 28 14 36 4 yrs WAS 56 28 329 221 2628 11.9 14 121 49.2 79 3.9 46.9 67.2% 8.0 15 64 0 3 46.7 25 4.3 1.1 0.3 236 11.4 2692 14 12 22 3 yrs NYJ 40 23 282 188 1979 10.5 14 97 50.4 69 4.7 49.5 66.7% 7.0 2 18 0 1 100.0 14 9.0 0.5 0.1 190 10.5 1997 14 1 13 1 yr BUF 4 0 13 6 60 10.0 0 4 46.2 16 1.5 15.0 46.2% 4.6 0 6 10.0 60 0 1 1 View Original Table

Generated 9/6/2023. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 9/6/2023.

The Washington Commanders kept seven wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster, and also signed two of their UDFA WRs to the practice squad. Crowder is now the 10th receiver on the roster, and they didn’t release either of the rooks as part of today’s roster reshuffle. Starter Terry McLaurin suffered turf toe during the second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, and is still considered day-to-day. Crowder could be a cheap veteran option to call up as WR depth, or to try his hand at punt returns again, something he’s only done 11 times over the last 3 seasons.