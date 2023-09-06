Washington Commanders Roster Move: WR Jamison Crowder is back...on the practice squad!

Washington announces the Crowder signing, and three more practice squad moves:
- Signed S Keidron Smith
- Released DE William Bradley-King and C Nolan Laufenberg
It was reported yesterday that WR Jamison Crowder had a free agent visit with the Washington Commanders yesterday. Today he’s rejoining the team as the newest member of the team's 16-man practice squad.
Reunion: The #Commanders are signing WR Jamison Crowder to their practice squad, source said, putting him back with the team that drafted him. A potential early season call up.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2023
Crowder was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL draft. He was one of former GM Scot McCloughan’s first picks in Washington, and played for the Redskins for all four years of his rookie contract. Crowder signed a 3-year, $28.5 million contract with the Jets when he hit free agency in 2019. He spent two years with the Jets, then signed with their division rival, the Buffalo Bills. Crowder was on the New York Giants practice squad until he was cut eight days ago.
Generated 9/6/2023.
The Washington Commanders kept seven wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster, and also signed two of their UDFA WRs to the practice squad. Crowder is now the 10th receiver on the roster, and they didn’t release either of the rooks as part of today’s roster reshuffle. Starter Terry McLaurin suffered turf toe during the second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, and is still considered day-to-day. Crowder could be a cheap veteran option to call up as WR depth, or to try his hand at punt returns again, something he’s only done 11 times over the last 3 seasons.
