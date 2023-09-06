All aTwitter: 6 September 2023 - Commanders host Jamison Crowder; Jahan Dotson appears on GMFB

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Updated Week 1 depth chart for the Commanders ...— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 5, 2023
Notice Ricky Stromberg is now the No. 2 center, ahead of Tyler Larsen. Stromberg was third-string in the first depth chart. pic.twitter.com/n7ndGwNfSR
The only offensive starters carrying over from week 1 last year to week 1 this year are Leno, Thomas, Dotson, McLaurin and Samuel.— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 5, 2023
New OC, QB, LG, C, RG, RT and RB1. #HTTC
Today is the true 53 man roster. If you make the NFL team after today you are guaranteed 1 weeks pay— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 5, 2023
i thought your annual salary got guaranteed if you were on the roster week 1?— 5th Chamber (@KillaHills10307) September 5, 2023
or is that vested vets only?
Veterans only. Have to be on the 53 man on gameday for that. Its a reason why a few guys will be released Friday and re-signed Monday— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 5, 2023
Old ownership would not greenlight these promotions. But it remained on the top of Ron Rivera’s list once the sale closed. And now it is done. https://t.co/caalfpzyer— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2023
Ron Rivera said the naming of the new coaching titles/positions doesn't necessarily mean player extensions will occur soon. Ownership group being patient; conversations about this are ongoing— John Keim (@john_keim) September 5, 2023
Anddddddddd look who Jamie has making the playoffs in 23’ & the NEW reason as of this morning #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EgudXJxjjB— @JustUrAvgFlyGuy (@JustUrAvgFlyGuy) September 5, 2023
. @Commanders at the table!@JahanDotson lets us know what it's really like working with OC Eric Bieniemy, and why he's on the Sam-wagon #HTTC pic.twitter.com/QZFBYY0qpY— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 5, 2023
Who is your favorite sleeper WR this season? pic.twitter.com/paUhzRHuWh— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 5, 2023
our graphics team is a little busy this week— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 5, 2023
but new number alert for @_mill_ticket!!! pic.twitter.com/6LaSOGueBz
Helmet news: Sam Howell switched from the Riddell Speedflex to the Riddell Axiom this year. pic.twitter.com/D2MGAn3f4X— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 5, 2023
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (turf toe) is progressing in his recovery and is considered day to day, per sources. There’s hope he can play in the opener Sunday, but his status is still uncertain.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 5, 2023
Jon Allen is also dealing with plantar fasciitis, or at least was over the final stages of training camp. https://t.co/N7Gfxc3O4j— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 5, 2023
Ron Rivera declines to provide an update on DE Chase Young (stinger).— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 5, 2023
He points out he’s not obligated to give the media an injury report until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4jbijN3SPR
Ron Rivera could have given an update on Chase Young seeing a specialist or not - (not an official injury report) but he chose to defer to Wednesday.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 5, 2023
Again, if Ron was this selective with everything he says - nobody would have any issues to bark about.
He's more than capable.
ESPN has Washington's ceiling at 10-7 and floor at 5-12. I think this is very reasonable.— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 4, 2023
Thoughts? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/tEcNiyY7zj
The Commanders hosted WR Jamison Crowder on a visit today. Former fourth-round pick was with the team from 2015-18.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 5, 2023
The Commanders hosting Jamison Crowder for a visit today is interesting. I'd think he would be a consideration to return punts for them.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 5, 2023
He's only returned 11 punts over the past five seasons since leaving town, though.
Cowboys LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) to undergo MRI ahead of season opener vs. Giantshttps://t.co/ZxN7J0eHUR pic.twitter.com/Zez5Rfp33O— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 5, 2023
Bad news: #Chiefs Travis Kelce suffered hyperextended knee at practice Tuesday.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 5, 2023
Andy Reid says Kelce is uncertain for Thursday's game vs the #Lions pic.twitter.com/0rm1XSWMwP
After tests today, the Chiefs believe Travis Kelce’s ACL is intact, per source. There is inflammation in his knee, and they will test it again Wednesday to determine his availability for Thursday night vs. the Lions.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2023
The #Cardinals released their unofficial depth chart, and they list Josh Dobbs OR Clayton Tune as the starting quarterback.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2023
Continuing to keep everyone in the dark... https://t.co/qFLlqU7y2H pic.twitter.com/Q5r2TDHKVZ
Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson torched the Cardinals to help Washington open the 2018 season with a win.— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) September 5, 2023
Peterson
- 166 Total yards - 96 Rushing - 1 TD- 70 Receiving
Thompson
- 128 Total Yards - 65 Rushing - 63 Receiving - 1 TD pic.twitter.com/oMZ11AvNLw
Here are the NFC Super Bowl titles by division pic.twitter.com/lT10EDISfq— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 5, 2023
Thank you, Nebraska fans - Colorado AD https://t.co/EKu8jdU3vM— Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 5, 2023
mood at work all week pic.twitter.com/8QotM3x0WQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 5, 2023
