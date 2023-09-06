The Washington Commanders name their 2023 Team Captains

The Washington Commanders announced their 6 team captains for the 2023 season. Last year there were 8 captains, and 3 alternates, but the team is changing it up this season. There are two first-time team captains this year. Jeremy Reaves was an alternate on special teams last year, and now he is a co-captain with 4th-year captain Tress Way.

Sam Howell was named the Commanders starting QB, and now he is an NFL team captain for the first, of hopefully, many years. Washington’s #1 WR Terry McLaurin is dealing with turf toe, but was once again voted a team captain. McLaurin’s leadership has been praised all offseason, and he gets that vote of confidence for the 4th year.

Jonathan Allen has been a leader of the defense, and the rest of the team since he’s been here, and he has been voted a team captain for a 5th time. He received a gold patch for his 5th year wearing the C. Kendall Fuller is another veteran leader on Washington’s top-rated defense, and he gets the team leader nod for the second time since returning to Washington.

Offense

QB Sam Howell

WR Terry McLaurin

Defense

DT Jonathan Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

Special Teams

P Tress Way

S Jeremy Reaves

aye aye captains — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2023

Captains from last year not on this season’s list

Offense

TE Logan Thomas(Dealing with a calf injury for weeks, expected to play Week 1)

LT Charles Leno Jr.(starting LT)

Alternate

RB J.D. McKissic(Released in March after another neck injury)

Defense

LB Cole Holcomb (Signed with Steelers)

Alternate

DE Chase Young (recovering from preseason stinger)

.