 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hogs Haven 2023 NFL Season Predictions

Past and present Hogs Haven writers predict division winners, individual award honors, the Super Bowl champion and more for the 2023 NFL season

By KyleSmithforGM
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

I was able to wrangle 12 current and former staff writers at Hogs Haven and harvest their vast football knowledge for predictions of the future. In the eleventh annual edition of this series, the site's writers and analysts were asked to guess team and individual award winners for this season.

Enjoy the predictions below, and please add your own in the comments below, as we prepare to embark, once again, into the most wonderful time of the year.

Writers 1-4

﻿Category Bill-in-Bangkok Matt-in-Bris-Vegas Tom Garrett Scott Jennings
﻿Category Bill-in-Bangkok Matt-in-Bris-Vegas Tom Garrett Scott Jennings
NFC East Giants Eagles Eagles Eagles
NFC North Lions Lions Lions Lions
NFC South Saints Saints Saints Saints
NFC West 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers
NFC Wild Card Eagles Commanders Cowboys Giants
NFC Wild Card Vikings Vikings Seahawks Vikings
NFC Wild Card Commanders Seahawks Bears Cowboys
NFC Champion 49ers 49ers Cowboys 49ers
AFC East Jets Bills Bills Jets
AFC North Bengals Ravens Browns Ravens
AFC South Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars
AFC West Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
AFC Wild Card Bills Dolphins Bengals Bills
AFC Wild Card Ravens Bengals Jets Bengals
AFC Wild Card Titans Chargers Ravens Chargers
AFC Champion Chiefs Bills Bills Chiefs
Super Bowl Champ Chiefs 49ers Bills Chiefs
1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals
Comeback POY Damar Hamlin Damar Hamlin Damar Hamlin Damar Hamlin
Coach of the Year Dan Campbell Kyle Shanahan Dan Campbell Robert Saleh
Offensive ROY Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson
Defensive ROY Jalen Carter Jalen Carter Jack Campbell Will Anderson
Offensive POY Justin Jefferson Deebo Samuel Nick Chubb Christian McCaffrey
Defensive POY Micah Parsons TJ Watt Micah Parsons Sauce Gardner
MVP Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes
Commanders Record 9-7-1 9-8 8-9 9-8
Commanders Playoff Finish 1-1 0-1 NA NA

Writers 5-8

﻿Category KyleSmith4GM LASkin Bryan Stabbe Mark Tyler
﻿Category KyleSmith4GM LASkin Bryan Stabbe Mark Tyler
NFC East Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
NFC North Lions Lions Vikings Vikings
NFC South Saints Saints Saints Saints
NFC West Seahawks Seahawks 49ers 49ers
NFC Wild Card Commanders 49ers Seahawks Cowboys
NFC Wild Card Vikings Cowboys Lions Lions
NFC Wild Card 49ers Commanders Cowboys Seahawks
NFC Champion Eagles 49ers 49ers 49ers
AFC East Bills Bills Bills Bils
AFC North Bengals Bengals Ravens Bengals
AFC South Jaguars Jaguars Titans Jaguars
AFC West Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chargers
AFC Wild Card Dolphins Ravens Bengals Browns
AFC Wild Card Ravens Dolphins Chargers Ravens
AFC Wild Card Chargers Jets Dolphins Chiefs
AFC Champion Bills Bengals Bills Chargers
Super Bowl Champ Bills Bengals 49ers 49ers
1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Buccaneers
Comeback POY Damar Hamlin Aaron Rodgers Damar Hamlin Chase Young
Coach of the Year Dan Campbell Zac Taylor Dan Campbell Kyle Shanahan
Offensive ROY Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson
Defensive ROY Emmanuel Forbes Emmanuel Forbes Devon Witherspoon Emmanuel Forbes
Offensive POY Jalen Hurts Patrick Mahomes Justin Jefferson Justin Herbert
Defensive POY Jon Allen Micah Parsons Nick Bosa Sauce Gardner
MVP Josh Allen Joe Burrow Josh Allen Christian McCaffrey
Commanders Record 11-6 9-8 7-10 9-8
Commanders Playoff Finish 1-1 0-1 NA NA

Writers 9-12

﻿Category Andrew York Jamual Forrest Ken Johanssen Aaron Lesher
﻿Category Andrew York Jamual Forrest Ken Johanssen Aaron Lesher
NFC East Cowboys Eagles Eagles Eagles
NFC North Lions Lions Lions Lions
NFC South Saints Falcons Panthers Falcons
NFC West 49ers Seahawks 49ers Seahawks
NFC Wild Card Eagles Cowboys Commanders Cowboys
NFC Wild Card Falcons 49ers Seahawks Commanders
NFC Wild Card Seahawks Vikings Vikings Saints
NFC Champion 49ers Eagles 49ers Eagles
AFC East Bills Jets Bills Bills
AFC North Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals
AFC South Jaguars Jaguars Titans Jaguars
AFC West Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
AFC Wild Card Jets Bills Browns Steelers
AFC Wild Card Steelers Steelers Chargers Browns
AFC Wild Card Patriots Chargers Dolphins Jets
AFC Champion Bengals Bills Bills Bengals
Super Bowl Champ 49ers Eagles Bills Bengals
1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Cardinals Panthers Cardinals Cardinals
Comeback POY Damar Hamlin Lamar Jackson Damar Hamlin Damar Hamlin
Coach of the Year Dan Campbell Dan Campbell Frank Reich Mike Tomlin
Offensive ROY Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Anthony Richardson Bijan Robinson
Defensive ROY Will Anderson Lukas Van Ness Jalen Carter Devon Witherspoon
Offensive POY Ja'Marr Chase Garrett Wilson Ja'Marr Chase Garrett Wilson
Defensive POY Micah Parsons Micah Parsons Myles Garrett Micah Parsons
MVP Joe Burrow Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow
Commanders Record 9-8 9-8 10-7 10-7
Commanders Playoff Finish NA NA 1-1 1-1
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Commanders and NFC East Predictions

  • The writers couldn’t achieve consensus on who would win the NFC East this year, but we did achieve consensus on who wouldn’t: Washington. Both the Giants and Cowboys got one vote, with the other 10 going to the Eagles. For reference, in 2022, two writers predicted Washington would win the East. In 2021, all the writers expected Washington to win, and in 2020, the only time in Ron Rivera’s tenure the team actually did win the division, none of the writers predicted it. By that metric, 2023 is looking up for the Commanders.
  • Estimates for the Commanders’ record were remarkably tight this year, ranging from a low of 7-10 (Bryan) to 11-6 (me). Six writers predicted a record of 9-8. Two writers (Ken and Aaron) predicted a 10-7 finish.
  • Half of the writers do not expect Washington to make the playoffs this year. Of the six that do, four of us expect them to win a playoff game. The writers are slightly more pessimistic than the fanbase, 3/4’s of whom expect Washington to make the playoffs.
  • In the individual superlative categories, Chase Young (one for Comeback Player of the Year; Mark) and Emmanuel Forbes (three for Defensive Rookie of the Year) were the only Commanders to collect votes.

Super Bowl Picks

  • In each conference, there was a clear favorite to make it to the Super Bowl. On the NFC side, 8 writers selected the 49ers as the eventual champion, with the Eagles getting three votes (and the Cowboys getting one). In the AFC, six writers predict the Bills will take the conference championship, with the Bengals next in line with three votes (The Chiefs received two and the Chargers received one).
  • Super Bowl picks were as spread out as they’ve been for some time, with the top prediction for Super Bowl winner being the 49ers (4), followed by the Bills (3), Bengals (2), Chiefs (2), and Eagles (1).

Other Prediction Trends

  • This year, there was no category where there was unanimous agreement. Last year, there was one such category. In 2021, there were 4 such categories.
  • Three quarters of the writers picked the same player for Comeback Player of the Year as SBNation fans did: Damar Hamlin. His story would be a hard one to top, if he’s able to come back and participate fully this year.
  • Half of the writers picked the Lions’ Dan Campbell as the likely Coach of the Year. Bjian Robinson was the overwhelming pick (11) for Offensive Rookie of the Year, with Washington’s own Emmanuel Forbes the top vote-getter (3) for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
  • No player got more than two votes for Offensive Player of the Year, but three wide receivers hit that mark (Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Garrett Wilson). There was much more agreement on the defensive side of the ball with six writers predicting Micah Parsons would be the selection for Defensive Player of the Year.
  • Hogs Haven writers estimated Patrick Mahomes’ odds of becoming MVP (again) very similarly to the broader SBNation community, with five writers (41%) selecting the Chief.
  • Washington’s Week 1 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, were the overwhelming prediction (10 votes) for the worst team in the NFL in 2023.

So there you have it; we’ve made all of our best guesses for the forthcoming NFL season. Now we get to enjoy the fruits of our labors and finally get to sit back and watch some football, and hopefully see the Commanders play well enough to make us proud.

After the confetti drops at Super Bowl LVIII, I’ll be back to do a full accounting, at which time you can either mock us for our fortune-telling failures or erect virtual statues to praise and worship our infinite wisdom and foresight.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of our picks and share your predictions for the season in the comments section. Happy season kickoff day and HTTC!

Poll

How many games will the Commanders win in 2023?

view results
  • 0%
    4 or fewer
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    5 or 6
    (4 votes)
  • 19%
    7 or 8
    (50 votes)
  • 66%
    9 or 10
    (174 votes)
  • 11%
    11 or 12
    (29 votes)
  • 1%
    13 or more
    (5 votes)
262 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win Super Bowl LVIII?

view results
  • 11%
    Commanders
    (26 votes)
  • 16%
    Chiefs
    (36 votes)
  • 14%
    Bills
    (31 votes)
  • 21%
    Bengals
    (47 votes)
  • 10%
    Eagles
    (24 votes)
  • 13%
    49ers
    (29 votes)
  • 12%
    Someone else
    (27 votes)
220 votes total Vote Now

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...