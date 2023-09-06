Hogs Haven 2023 NFL Season Predictions

I was able to wrangle 12 current and former staff writers at Hogs Haven and harvest their vast football knowledge for predictions of the future. In the eleventh annual edition of this series, the site's writers and analysts were asked to guess team and individual award winners for this season.

Enjoy the predictions below, and please add your own in the comments below, as we prepare to embark, once again, into the most wonderful time of the year.

Writers 1-4 ﻿Category Bill-in-Bangkok Matt-in-Bris-Vegas Tom Garrett Scott Jennings ﻿Category Bill-in-Bangkok Matt-in-Bris-Vegas Tom Garrett Scott Jennings NFC East Giants Eagles Eagles Eagles NFC North Lions Lions Lions Lions NFC South Saints Saints Saints Saints NFC West 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers NFC Wild Card Eagles Commanders Cowboys Giants NFC Wild Card Vikings Vikings Seahawks Vikings NFC Wild Card Commanders Seahawks Bears Cowboys NFC Champion 49ers 49ers Cowboys 49ers AFC East Jets Bills Bills Jets AFC North Bengals Ravens Browns Ravens AFC South Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars AFC West Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs AFC Wild Card Bills Dolphins Bengals Bills AFC Wild Card Ravens Bengals Jets Bengals AFC Wild Card Titans Chargers Ravens Chargers AFC Champion Chiefs Bills Bills Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Chiefs 49ers Bills Chiefs 1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Comeback POY Damar Hamlin Damar Hamlin Damar Hamlin Damar Hamlin Coach of the Year Dan Campbell Kyle Shanahan Dan Campbell Robert Saleh Offensive ROY Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Defensive ROY Jalen Carter Jalen Carter Jack Campbell Will Anderson Offensive POY Justin Jefferson Deebo Samuel Nick Chubb Christian McCaffrey Defensive POY Micah Parsons TJ Watt Micah Parsons Sauce Gardner MVP Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes Commanders Record 9-7-1 9-8 8-9 9-8 Commanders Playoff Finish 1-1 0-1 NA NA

Writers 5-8 ﻿Category KyleSmith4GM LASkin Bryan Stabbe Mark Tyler ﻿Category KyleSmith4GM LASkin Bryan Stabbe Mark Tyler NFC East Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles NFC North Lions Lions Vikings Vikings NFC South Saints Saints Saints Saints NFC West Seahawks Seahawks 49ers 49ers NFC Wild Card Commanders 49ers Seahawks Cowboys NFC Wild Card Vikings Cowboys Lions Lions NFC Wild Card 49ers Commanders Cowboys Seahawks NFC Champion Eagles 49ers 49ers 49ers AFC East Bills Bills Bills Bils AFC North Bengals Bengals Ravens Bengals AFC South Jaguars Jaguars Titans Jaguars AFC West Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chargers AFC Wild Card Dolphins Ravens Bengals Browns AFC Wild Card Ravens Dolphins Chargers Ravens AFC Wild Card Chargers Jets Dolphins Chiefs AFC Champion Bills Bengals Bills Chargers Super Bowl Champ Bills Bengals 49ers 49ers 1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Buccaneers Comeback POY Damar Hamlin Aaron Rodgers Damar Hamlin Chase Young Coach of the Year Dan Campbell Zac Taylor Dan Campbell Kyle Shanahan Offensive ROY Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Defensive ROY Emmanuel Forbes Emmanuel Forbes Devon Witherspoon Emmanuel Forbes Offensive POY Jalen Hurts Patrick Mahomes Justin Jefferson Justin Herbert Defensive POY Jon Allen Micah Parsons Nick Bosa Sauce Gardner MVP Josh Allen Joe Burrow Josh Allen Christian McCaffrey Commanders Record 11-6 9-8 7-10 9-8 Commanders Playoff Finish 1-1 0-1 NA NA

Writers 9-12 ﻿Category Andrew York Jamual Forrest Ken Johanssen Aaron Lesher ﻿Category Andrew York Jamual Forrest Ken Johanssen Aaron Lesher NFC East Cowboys Eagles Eagles Eagles NFC North Lions Lions Lions Lions NFC South Saints Falcons Panthers Falcons NFC West 49ers Seahawks 49ers Seahawks NFC Wild Card Eagles Cowboys Commanders Cowboys NFC Wild Card Falcons 49ers Seahawks Commanders NFC Wild Card Seahawks Vikings Vikings Saints NFC Champion 49ers Eagles 49ers Eagles AFC East Bills Jets Bills Bills AFC North Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals AFC South Jaguars Jaguars Titans Jaguars AFC West Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs AFC Wild Card Jets Bills Browns Steelers AFC Wild Card Steelers Steelers Chargers Browns AFC Wild Card Patriots Chargers Dolphins Jets AFC Champion Bengals Bills Bills Bengals Super Bowl Champ 49ers Eagles Bills Bengals 1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Cardinals Panthers Cardinals Cardinals Comeback POY Damar Hamlin Lamar Jackson Damar Hamlin Damar Hamlin Coach of the Year Dan Campbell Dan Campbell Frank Reich Mike Tomlin Offensive ROY Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Anthony Richardson Bijan Robinson Defensive ROY Will Anderson Lukas Van Ness Jalen Carter Devon Witherspoon Offensive POY Ja'Marr Chase Garrett Wilson Ja'Marr Chase Garrett Wilson Defensive POY Micah Parsons Micah Parsons Myles Garrett Micah Parsons MVP Joe Burrow Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow Commanders Record 9-8 9-8 10-7 10-7 Commanders Playoff Finish NA NA 1-1 1-1

Commanders and NFC East Predictions

The writers couldn’t achieve consensus on who would win the NFC East this year, but we did achieve consensus on who wouldn’t: Washington. Both the Giants and Cowboys got one vote, with the other 10 going to the Eagles. For reference, in 2022, two writers predicted Washington would win the East. In 2021, all the writers expected Washington to win, and in 2020, the only time in Ron Rivera’s tenure the team actually did win the division, none of the writers predicted it. By that metric, 2023 is looking up for the Commanders.

Estimates for the Commanders’ record were remarkably tight this year, ranging from a low of 7-10 (Bryan) to 11-6 (me). Six writers predicted a record of 9-8. Two writers (Ken and Aaron) predicted a 10-7 finish.

Half of the writers do not expect Washington to make the playoffs this year. Of the six that do, four of us expect them to win a playoff game. The writers are slightly more pessimistic than the fanbase, 3/4’s of whom expect Washington to make the playoffs.

In the individual superlative categories, Chase Young (one for Comeback Player of the Year; Mark) and Emmanuel Forbes (three for Defensive Rookie of the Year) were the only Commanders to collect votes.

Super Bowl Picks

In each conference, there was a clear favorite to make it to the Super Bowl. On the NFC side, 8 writers selected the 49ers as the eventual champion, with the Eagles getting three votes (and the Cowboys getting one). In the AFC, six writers predict the Bills will take the conference championship, with the Bengals next in line with three votes (The Chiefs received two and the Chargers received one).

Super Bowl picks were as spread out as they’ve been for some time, with the top prediction for Super Bowl winner being the 49ers (4), followed by the Bills (3), Bengals (2), Chiefs (2), and Eagles (1).

Other Prediction Trends

This year, there was no category where there was unanimous agreement. Last year, there was one such category. In 2021, there were 4 such categories.

Three quarters of the writers picked the same player for Comeback Player of the Year as SBNation fans did: Damar Hamlin. His story would be a hard one to top, if he’s able to come back and participate fully this year.

Half of the writers picked the Lions’ Dan Campbell as the likely Coach of the Year. Bjian Robinson was the overwhelming pick (11) for Offensive Rookie of the Year, with Washington’s own Emmanuel Forbes the top vote-getter (3) for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

No player got more than two votes for Offensive Player of the Year, but three wide receivers hit that mark (Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Garrett Wilson). There was much more agreement on the defensive side of the ball with six writers predicting Micah Parsons would be the selection for Defensive Player of the Year.

Hogs Haven writers estimated Patrick Mahomes’ odds of becoming MVP (again) very similarly to the broader SBNation community, with five writers (41%) selecting the Chief.

Washington’s Week 1 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, were the overwhelming prediction (10 votes) for the worst team in the NFL in 2023.

So there you have it; we’ve made all of our best guesses for the forthcoming NFL season. Now we get to enjoy the fruits of our labors and finally get to sit back and watch some football, and hopefully see the Commanders play well enough to make us proud.

After the confetti drops at Super Bowl LVIII, I’ll be back to do a full accounting, at which time you can either mock us for our fortune-telling failures or erect virtual statues to praise and worship our infinite wisdom and foresight.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of our picks and share your predictions for the season in the comments section. Happy season kickoff day and HTTC!

