Ron Rivera Presser: The season opener is always important; the greatest expectation is to win

The Washington Commanders had a break over the Labor Day weekend, but are getting back to practice and game mode as they prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for the season opener on Sunday. Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media today, but again declined to provide injury updates on players like Chase Young and Terry McLaurin. Teams that play on Sundays are required to give injury reports starting on Wednesday, and that’s when he said we will get some information.

New Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is going into Week 1 with newly acquired QB Joshua Dobbs and rookie Clayton Tune as his options, and he isn’t naming either of them the starter yet. Rivera said he would do the same thing in Gannon’s situation, but they’ve scouted the rest of the team thoroughly, and they will work to be prepared for whichever QB gets the start on Sunday.

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media to kick off Cardinals week https://t.co/BW1smnQUoK — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 5, 2023

Chase Young/Terry McLaurin injury updates:

Ron Rivera declines to provide an update on DE Chase Young (stinger).



He points out he’s not obligated to give the media an injury report until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4jbijN3SPR — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 5, 2023

Asked if not reporting info on McLaurin or Chase Young is some level of gamesmanship, Rivera says "absolutely." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 5, 2023

Cardinals starting QB:

Asked Ron Rivera about the specific challenges with this Week 1 opponent, considering the Cardinals have a new coaching staff and have yet to name a starting quarterback. On the latter point, Rivera smiled. "I wouldn't either." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 5, 2023

7 point favorites:

The Washington Commanders are 7 point favorites going into their season opener against Arizona.



Today, head coach Ron Rivera said, none of that matters.



Rivera adding, "Anybody can beat anybody in this league, that's just the way it is. You better show up." pic.twitter.com/v9yUhhFhfz — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 5, 2023

New coaches on the staff:

Ron Rivera addressing the media. Said there is a lot of unknown whenever you open a season against a new coaching staff. Mentioned that you try to get some correlations from where the staff has been and what they've done at other stops — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 5, 2023

Coaching promotions/player contracts:

Rivera: Announcement of new coach titles "not necessarily" reflective of new player contracts coming although there are "some things that are more urgent than others." Rivera said new owners are working through a lot at a rapid pace — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 5, 2023

Defensive line depth:

Jon Allen is also dealing with plantar fasciitis, or at least was over the final stages of training camp. https://t.co/N7Gfxc3O4j — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 5, 2023

Focus on playing football this year/Less outside distractions:

Rivera said the focus now is "about playing football"....Said they're not being asked about other things that are interesting, but about what's important. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 5, 2023

Deion Sanders first win as Colorado HC: