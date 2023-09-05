What are the odds? Washington opens the season as home favorites over the Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Commanders open their 2022-23 season with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals. They have a new head coach, after hiring Jonathan Gannon, the defensive coordinator of the Super Bowl-losing Philadelphia Eagles. He’s been having an interesting time in the desert, and a few of his “speeches” and pressers have gone viral with his unique leadership style.

Jonathan Gannon says he wants to maintain a “competitive advantage” before naming the Week 1 starting QB.



Gannon is keeping his team’s “competitive advantage” by not naming a Week 1 starter. Former #1 overall pick Kyler Murray was supposed to be the team’s franchised QB, and he got paid like one last year, signing a 5-year, $230.5 million deal. Murray tore his ACL in Week 14 last season, and we’ll have to see when, or if, he returns to the field. Arizona also had former Washington Redskins QB Colt McCoy. but he was released during final roster cuts. Gannon’s choices for Week 1 are now, Joshua Dobbs, who the team traded for less than two weeks ago, rookie Clayton Tune, and practice squad QB Jeff Driskel. The Cardinals are expected to be in the tank for USC QB Caleb Williams, and a Week 1 win wouldn’t help their cause.

Washington is entering the 2023/24 season with a new starting QB(Sam Howell), a new OC(Eric Bieniemy), and a mostly new offensive line. They are still expected to be one of the lowest scoring teams in the league, something that Bieniemy was hired to improve. Washington’s defense is expected to continue to be one of the top units in the league, and

Washington was a 5.5 point favorite two months ago, but that line has been drifting higher, and has settled in at 7. The Over/Under is sitting at 38, and the books aren’t expecting a high-scoring game for the Commanders home opener in front of a sold out crowd at FedEx Field.

DraftKings odds: Washington -7, 38 O/U

Cardinals +250

Commanders -310