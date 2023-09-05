Daily Slop - 5 Sep 23: National media question Sam Howell’s readiness (again); some advice for Josh Harris

Commanders links

Articles

The Athletic (paywall)

Whether Howell is the long-term answer or not, nobody views him as some liability entering the season. Having a viable option on the roster ready to take over likely helped him push to maintain that QB1 status.

Not making clear or potentially significant additions to the offensive line was almost a dereliction of duty, given that the plan for months centered around a QB with one career start. The O-line helps the rest of the offense more than vice versa. Washington knew significant changes were needed. Some were made, but they collectively lacked oomph.

Rivera keeps noting that ex-Chief Andrew Wylie played for a Super Bowl champion while omitting the reality that the right tackle was the worst of Kansas City’s starters. Wylie was essentially a role player for a unit with three Pro Bowlers elsewhere on the line. Tasking him with anchoring the right side for a line without that overall quality feels like too much.

Whether Howell becomes a difference-maker, we can drop quarterback from the concerns list in terms of being a liability this season, especially since Brissett, while lacking a high ceiling, brings a decent floor. But frets at offensive line (as we covered above), tight end and linebacker remain similar to where they were months ago.

Washington Post (paywall)

Josh Harris has not asked for my advice about how he should run the Washington Commanders. He’s going to get it anyway.

The three most important elements holding this franchise back, for years, have been the nefarious owner, the baked-in uncertainty at quarterback and the awful stadium. Harris has solved the ownership problem, and point No. 1 clearly articulates we want him nowhere near the quarterback decision. But the stadium has to be a priority.

In this process, he should present himself as a partner with the jurisdiction he ultimately chooses. That means not only developing a facility that ranks among the best in the sport, but making sure he’s not just going to go with whichever among the District, Maryland and Virginia he can most readily fleece. Committing his own funds would reinforce the idea that he’s doing this with and for the community, not merely to make money off it.

Would knocking $5 to $10 off parking materially limit the franchise’s revenue? Probably not. Would it be noticed by the fan base? Absolutely. It’s a one-mile walk from the Morgan Boulevard Metro stop to the nearest gate at FedEx. Could there be free, prompt and efficient shuttles?

Sports Illustrated

Of all the units on the Washington Commanders roster it may be the receiver group that holds the key to success.

If Bieniemy can give them ideal conditions, this unit could skyrocket into being one of the best in the NFL.

Last year, with suspect play on the offensive line and at quarterback, Washington’s receiver corps led by the same three men were part of a group that had to try and field 92 contested targets according to Pro Football Focus.

That amount ranked sixth in the NFL behind the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of the top six, half have new starting quarterbacks at the top of their revamped passing attacks.

Despite facing more contested passes than over 80 percent of the league Washington’s top trio of wideouts still brought in enough catches to rank in the upper half of the NFL in receptions.

Commanders Wire

Here’s the problem I have with placing second-year safety Percy Butler on this list: He doesn’t have a defined position. Darrick Forrest and Kamren Curl are the starting safeties — and good ones. Forrest was Washington’s breakout defender last year, and Butler looks poised to follow a similar trajectory. Butler can fill in at safety, nickel, or play the important Buffalo nickel position. Wherever he plays, his combination of speed and aggressiveness makes him an intriguing player for the Commanders. Watch out for Butler in 2023.

Sports Illustrated

The Washington Commanders haven’t done enough to ensure success for Sam Howell.

While the team is confident that they made the right choices and additions, Standig begs to differ.

“Not making clear or potentially significant additions to the offensive line was almost a dereliction of duty, given that the plan for months centered around a QB with one career start. The O-line helps the rest of the offense more than vice versa,” Standig writes. “Washington knew significant changes were needed. Some were made, but they collectively lacked oomph.”

This belief coincides quite well with recent reports indicating that the Commanders will be home to one of the least productive offenses in the league, and is viewed as one of the worst as well. On the bright side if there is one, Howell is quite mobile and can make plays with his legs when needed.

Sports Illustrated

Can Sam Howell remain the Washington Commanders starting quarterback throughout the season? Or will Jacoby Brissett eventually lead the Commanders offense?

Howell’s performance in the preseason gave hope, and Washington has optimism he can solve its longstanding issue at the game’s most important position. But that optimism isn’t shared by everyone.

ESPN ranked and gave a bold prediction for each team. For the Commanders, they predicted Howell would be benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett early in the season.

“Jacoby Brissett will take over as starting quarterback by Week 7,” ESPN writes. “I’m worried about Howell’s high sack rates and sack-to-pressure rates in college and how that pairs with a weak Commanders interior offensive line.”

Commanders Wire

Tress Way (2014- current) is the greatest player in franchise history to wear No. 5. The former Oklahoma Sooner was undrafted and then waived by the Bears in 2013 and 2014. Washington then claimed Way, and all he did was lead the NFL in yards per punt that very season (47.5). The two-time Pro Bowler also led the NFL in 2019, averaging 49.6 yards per punt. In Way’s nine seasons, he has always had a punt of at least 61+ yards and has averaged 47.0 yards per punt over his entire nine-year career.

Congratulations to Tress Way on a great 2018

**O touchbacks on 72 attempts**39 punts inside the 20 (first in league)**7 punts inside the 5 (first in league)** #HTTR @Redskins pic.twitter.com/QEn64Vjrmk — Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) January 1, 2019

Podcasts & videos

It’s Labor Day, but still a new episode! Kevin discussed a "ceiling/floor" story that has Washington's best-case 2023 record at 10-7. @Spags52 talks Cowboys and NFC East.



Find it on all podcast platforms or:https://t.co/3TnIiTDbu0 — The Kevin Sheehan Show (@SheehanPodcast) September 4, 2023

️Logan Paulsen identifies the most important football schemes, concepts and jargon of all three phases for the Commanders in 2023. Creates new ways for discussions about Eric Bieniemy and Sam Howell, Jahan Dotson, Washington's best DB. More. https://t.co/YIYaGtAiDe — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 4, 2023

Locked on Commanders: Washington Commanders Practice Squad Players Who Could See Active Time | NFC East Division Grades

NFC East links

Over the Cap

The Giants were one of the eight teams we mentioned that needed to find a way to create cap space before Thursday’s deadline next week and they did just that with a restructure of QB Daniel Jones’ contract, which was signed just this past March.

As reported by Field Yates, converting the $8.42 million created $6.315 million in much needed cap room for New York. This reduced Jones’ 2023 cap number from $21.75 million to $15.435 million. The restructure brings the Giants to about $1 million under the salary cap.

Jones cap numbers in the next three years will each rise by $2.105 million. His new cap number in 2024 will be $47.1 million, which is the 5th highest in the NFL next year.

Big Blue View

Giants move to addd depth as Beasley works to recover from injury

Sims, 27, is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver who spent five seasons with the Washington Commanders. He initially made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama.

Sims’ best season was 2020, when he caught 32 passes for 477 yards (14.9 yards per catch) with one touchdown.

Sims caught just eight passes for the Commanders last season. For his career, he has 57 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was cut last week.

NFL league links

Articles

Audacity.com

An Instagram model named Destani who says she is the mother of Apple’s son has offered money for any player who injures him this season.

Eli Apple baby momma is really offering to pay fines for anyone that injuries him is fkn wild!!!!



“Go for the knees or maybe a hammy”



She also has kids with Josh Jacobs & Geno Smith pic.twitter.com/onVZWGH6eA — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 29, 2023

She says her unborn son needs a blood transfusion due to a heart condition, and that while she isn’t a match, Apple is. And yet he has refused to donate the 30 MLS of blood needed.

She says the reason for Apple’s refusal was that she confronted him over his habit of having unprotected sex with women all over the country in the cities he travels to for games.

She says her unborn son needs a blood transfusion due to a heart condition, and that while she isn’t a match, Apple is. And yet he has refused to donate the 30 MLS of blood needed.

She says the reason for Apple’s refusal was that she confronted him over his habit of having unprotected sex with women all over the country in the cities he travels to for games.

Destani said that Apple also admitted to her that five other women became pregnant by him, but that the other five had all had abortions.

So now she is offering to pay the fines of any player who takes Apple out in an NFL game this season.