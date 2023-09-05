All aTwitter: 5 September 2023 - We still don’t know who’s starting at QB for the Cardinals this week (but it doesn’t really matter)

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
PRAYERS: Legendary #Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith’s 7-year-old daughter Sloane, has undergone two surgeries for brain cancer and the family lives “scan to scan,” he said— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 5, 2023
Alex returned to play pro football after a horrific leg injury nearly killed him but he said, “It’s… pic.twitter.com/CbIhltl1qf
yessir we made it ‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 4, 2023
happy game week pic.twitter.com/XWPwumBEO5
Saahdiq Charles won the LG job off of talent (AA, power, movement skills). Can see the heat in his hands all over the preseason tape. Now can he play with consistent technique once the real games start? Interesting (& important) question for Washington's OL. pic.twitter.com/dGlWV4Qco0— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 4, 2023
Devonta ain’t catching this pic.twitter.com/dxaX1G0dlW https://t.co/6aDwzTivDE— Phuckin Fightins-⚾️(76-61) (@Derek9306) September 4, 2023
Gannon will make his decision about QB only after finding out whether they drove or took the bus to work https://t.co/zibZL0l0Pi— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 4, 2023
Cam Sims joining the Giants... https://t.co/pEDgGZYO43— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 4, 2023
The NFL has released a question-and-answer sheet on the third quarterback rule, for those who are still confused by it.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 4, 2023
Here's the full sheet, if you want to read up on it:
Q: What is an Emergency Third Quarterback?
A: A club may designate a bona fide quarterback as an… pic.twitter.com/as7mwYsPbm
Aaron Donald is at roughly a 31.7 million average a year. The belief is Jones wants a 30 million a year average. So he's not trying to reset the market, but believes he's in the same ballpark as Donald. https://t.co/FkHstmABjC— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 4, 2023
The other teams who still need to make some moves with the salary cap are the Chiefs, Raiders, Buccaneers, Bills, Ravens, and 49ers. The Broncos and Titans at right at the limit and likely need to make a move as well.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 4, 2023
Had a few people ask me about Aaron Donald as a trade candidate. He does have a no trade clause in his contract but I believe most players will waive those if the situation no longer looks good with a team. #Rams— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 4, 2023
Whatever this all is -- seems shady at best. #Commanders thrown out ? https://t.co/mHjqhRJfnR— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 4, 2023
THIS IS INSANE: Instagram model Destani had a kid with #Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple, and he has suggested letting the kid “DIE” because he was born at 25 weeks, weighed 1 lb. 12 oz., and had already undergone two surgeries— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 4, 2023
She also claims that Apple is a match but REFUSES to… pic.twitter.com/0GcLPyQaXj
Shannon Sharpe kept accidentally calling Stephen A. Smith Skip Bayless on his first episode of First Take pic.twitter.com/wtl4Y7hKg4— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 4, 2023
So is this where all the vampires live now? pic.twitter.com/cX8Wi4KNSx— Wild content (@NoCapFights) September 4, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...