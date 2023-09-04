All aTwitter: 4 September 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

There's no better place to be on Sundays than at our house



Here's why ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NYdsBWiozq — FedExField (@FedExField) September 3, 2023

I don’t want some typical Rivera 17-14 squeak-by win against Arizona. They need to win by multiple scores and have the starters standing padless on the sideline in Q4 like it’s a pre-season game. — Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) September 3, 2023

Coach Forbes got the boys ready to play#HTTC x #HailState pic.twitter.com/5g8Uhr4wtJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 3, 2023

You can't teach instincts



And @emmanuelforbes7 has 'em — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 3, 2023

I had a conversation with a gentleman today who remembers watching Sammy Baugh play football.



I can’t even imagine being around to see the game evolve as it has from then to now. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Nb74N1a8H2 — MadHatterCommander (@LJ_4869) September 3, 2023

these teams will miss the playoffs per betting markets



which of them will make the playoffs?



AFC:



Dolphins

Browns

Steelers

Broncos

Patriots

Raiders

Titans

Colts

Texans



NFC:



Vikings

Falcons

Bears

Giants

Packers

Panthers

Rams

Bucs

Cardinals — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 3, 2023

Markets have Washington making the playoffs? — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) September 3, 2023

The Chiefs are getting ready to face the Lions on Thursday night. On Sunday, coach Andy Reid didn't close the door on holdout DT Chris Jones playing in the game. https://t.co/grSAtWa63C — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 3, 2023

Miles Sanders on Bryce Young. He was around Jalen Hurts as a rookie so loved the comps here.@BoobieMiles___ @UpAndAdamsShow

pic.twitter.com/HAgciwKypK — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) September 3, 2023

After 9, arguably 10, years in the NFL - I am officially retiring



I truly can’t put into words how grateful I am for this game and the people who have been on this journey with me



Thank you all so much ❤️



See you in Canton, OH pic.twitter.com/lFUKMuHbvD — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 3, 2023

: NFL Legend @_willcompton has retiring from the NFL after 9-10 seasons.



Compton was the heart of defenses on 4 NFL teams including the #Titans



In 5-years, we'll see him in Canton. pic.twitter.com/CwQ7qWuMXl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 3, 2023

I'm not sure people fully grasp what Deion just did. He took a team that was 1-11 last year and beat the national runner-up on the road in his first game. And because it's Deion, it's not like TCU was overlooking Colorado.



That's ridiculous. Regardless of what happens next. https://t.co/njGRx1v6gr — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2023

Deion enjoyed himself post game today as he should have. But you’re going to have to keep winning games if you’re going to go full “I told you so” after the first game. pic.twitter.com/AkOGOt11Nd — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 3, 2023

This is pretty good. The other videos floating around made it sound like the reporter didn't stand his ground. But @EdWerder_ESPN absolutely did.



(Also, I love what Deion's done, but it's not our job to believe in people we cover. Not even close.) https://t.co/adS5eiPEn1 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2023

