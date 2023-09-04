All aTwitter: 4 September 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
There's no better place to be on Sundays than at our house— FedExField (@FedExField) September 3, 2023
Here's why ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NYdsBWiozq
ONE WEEK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8ZfKIyYveh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 3, 2023
I don’t want some typical Rivera 17-14 squeak-by win against Arizona. They need to win by multiple scores and have the starters standing padless on the sideline in Q4 like it’s a pre-season game.— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) September 3, 2023
Coach Forbes got the boys ready to play#HTTC x #HailState pic.twitter.com/5g8Uhr4wtJ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 3, 2023
You can't teach instincts— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 3, 2023
And @emmanuelforbes7 has 'em
I had a conversation with a gentleman today who remembers watching Sammy Baugh play football.— MadHatterCommander (@LJ_4869) September 3, 2023
I can’t even imagine being around to see the game evolve as it has from then to now. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Nb74N1a8H2
these teams will miss the playoffs per betting markets— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 3, 2023
which of them will make the playoffs?
AFC:
Dolphins
Browns
Steelers
Broncos
Patriots
Raiders
Titans
Colts
Texans
NFC:
Vikings
Falcons
Bears
Giants
Packers
Panthers
Rams
Bucs
Cardinals
Markets have Washington making the playoffs?— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) September 3, 2023
The Chiefs are getting ready to face the Lions on Thursday night. On Sunday, coach Andy Reid didn't close the door on holdout DT Chris Jones playing in the game. https://t.co/grSAtWa63C— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 3, 2023
Miles Sanders on Bryce Young. He was around Jalen Hurts as a rookie so loved the comps here.@BoobieMiles___ @UpAndAdamsShow— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) September 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/HAgciwKypK
After 9, arguably 10, years in the NFL - I am officially retiring— Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 3, 2023
I truly can’t put into words how grateful I am for this game and the people who have been on this journey with me
Thank you all so much ❤️
See you in Canton, OH pic.twitter.com/lFUKMuHbvD
: NFL Legend @_willcompton has retiring from the NFL after 9-10 seasons.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 3, 2023
Compton was the heart of defenses on 4 NFL teams including the #Titans
In 5-years, we'll see him in Canton. pic.twitter.com/CwQ7qWuMXl
I'm not sure people fully grasp what Deion just did. He took a team that was 1-11 last year and beat the national runner-up on the road in his first game. And because it's Deion, it's not like TCU was overlooking Colorado.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2023
That's ridiculous. Regardless of what happens next. https://t.co/njGRx1v6gr
Deion enjoyed himself post game today as he should have. But you’re going to have to keep winning games if you’re going to go full “I told you so” after the first game. pic.twitter.com/AkOGOt11Nd— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 3, 2023
This is pretty good. The other videos floating around made it sound like the reporter didn't stand his ground. But @EdWerder_ESPN absolutely did.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2023
(Also, I love what Deion's done, but it's not our job to believe in people we cover. Not even close.) https://t.co/adS5eiPEn1
