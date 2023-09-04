Join the Hogs Haven 2023 NFL Survivor contest

This has been the best offseason the Washington Commanders have had in a long, long time (Thanks Josh Harris!). The fanbase is excited for the new season, with a new QB in Sam Howell, and a new OC in Eric Bieniemy. Washington opens up the season by hosting the Arizona Cardinals in a matchup they are heavily favored in. This game, and any featuring a tanking Arizona team, will be very tempting plays in any NFL survivor pools.

Great news, Hogs Haven will be hosting a Survivor contest for the 2023 season sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook! We will be giving entrants two different opportunities to win a prize, and the best part is, it’s completely free! The contest will start Week 1, and is open to everyone. It will be traditional survivor pool rules. There will also be a second contest that begins in Week 5. That will be open to anyone who was eliminated from the first contest, or anyone who didn’t enter before Week 1. If you’re still alive in the opening contest, you’re ineligible for the second contest.

The Rules:

Each entrant chooses one NFL team each week., and that team can’t be used again.

If your team wins, you advance to the next week. If they lose or tie you are eliminated.

If no pick is made, you are eliminated

The contest will go until there is one entrant left, or at the conclusion of the 2023-24 NFL season.

If there are multiple entrants still alive, they will split the prize evenly between them.

Any entrant that is still alive in the first contest, is not eligible for the second contest that starts in Week 5.

The Prizes:

The winner(s) of the 1st contest will receive, or split, a $250 prize

The winner(s) of the 2nd contest will receive, or split, a $100 prize

Enter picks below