Washington Commanders Roster Move: RB Derrick Gore elevated from the practice squad

The Washington Commanders announced they are elevating RB Derrick Gore from the practice squad. Rookie RB Chris Rodriguez was ruled out yesterday. He was limited on Wednesday with an illness, and hasn't practiced since

Derrick Gore was with new OC Eric Bieniemy on the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. That was the only year Gore played during the regular season. He was an undrafted free agent who signed with the List Angeles Chargers, and also spent time on the Washington Redskins practice squad in 2019. Gore rushed for 256 yards and 2 TDs, and caught 8 passes for another 105 yards.

Washington elevated FB/TE Alex Armah last week when Logan Thomas was inactive, but went with Gore this week for RB depth. Washington has Brian Robinson at starter, and Antonio Gibson as the #2 back.