Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, and they are 9.5 point underdogs. Last week’s loss to the Bills exposed a lot of flaws in Washington’s offense, and Philadelphia has been paying attention. This game opened opened up with the Eagles favored by 7, but that has moved another 2/.5 points in Philadelphia’s favor. Last year the Commanders beat the undefeated Eagles by running the ball, and that’s what they’re going to have to do again on Sunday. Brian Robinson is going to get a lot of work, and will be an attractive player to bet on this week.
We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.
Anytime TD scorer
Brian Robinson Jr. +170
Terry McLaurin +230
Jahan Dotson +340
Logan Thomas +425
Curtis Samuel +450
Antonio Gibson +475
Sam Howell +550
Cole Turner +550
John Bates +750
Washington D/ST +900
Dyami Brown +1300
Bet: Put your money on Terry McLaurin and/or Brian Robinson in this matchup
Sam Howell Passing yards
Over 217.5 -105
Under 217.5 -125
Bet: Going to have to take the under, and look for more rushing vs Philadelphia this week.
Rushing Yards
Brian Robinson Jr
Over 50.5 -120
Under 50.5 -110
Antonio Gibson
Over 14.5 -110
Under 14.5 -120
Sam Howell
Over 13.5 -110
Under 13.5 -120
Bet: Over, Under. Over. Brian Robinson should be the workhorse here, and Sam Howell will likely being running for his life.
