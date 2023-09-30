Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, and they are 9.5 point underdogs. Last week’s loss to the Bills exposed a lot of flaws in Washington’s offense, and Philadelphia has been paying attention. This game opened opened up with the Eagles favored by 7, but that has moved another 2/.5 points in Philadelphia’s favor. Last year the Commanders beat the undefeated Eagles by running the ball, and that’s what they’re going to have to do again on Sunday. Brian Robinson is going to get a lot of work, and will be an attractive player to bet on this week.

We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.

Anytime TD scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. +170

Terry McLaurin +230

Jahan Dotson +340

Logan Thomas +425

Curtis Samuel +450

Antonio Gibson +475

Sam Howell +550

Cole Turner +550

John Bates +750

Washington D/ST +900

Dyami Brown +1300

Bet: Put your money on Terry McLaurin and/or Brian Robinson in this matchup

Sam Howell Passing yards

Over 217.5 -105

Under 217.5 -125

Bet: Going to have to take the under, and look for more rushing vs Philadelphia this week.

Rushing Yards

Brian Robinson Jr

Over 50.5 -120

Under 50.5 -110

Antonio Gibson

Over 14.5 -110

Under 14.5 -120

Sam Howell

Over 13.5 -110

Under 13.5 -120

Bet: Over, Under. Over. Brian Robinson should be the workhorse here, and Sam Howell will likely being running for his life.