All aTwitter: 30 September 2023 - The last time he played the Eagles, Chase Young was a game wrecker

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Week 4 Game Status:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 29, 2023
-- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness) is OUT
-- TE Logan Thomas (concussion) will be active
Full report ⤵️
TE Logan Thomas will play Sunday. RB Chris Rodriguez (illness) is out. S Percy Butler (foot) is listed as questionable but was a full participant.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 29, 2023
CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow) and CB Benjamin St-Juste (neck) were full. Will play.
Sunday's game will be Chase Young's first against the Eagles since his rookie season, in 2020.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 30, 2023
In his two games against Philly that season, Young had 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery he returned for 10 yards.
Reminder that defensive linemen Efe Obada and Phidarian Mathis are eligible to come off IR after this week. Ron Rivera didn't offer a timeline for their return despite @Matthew_Paras' best efforts.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 29, 2023
Next stop: Philly@NWFCU | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/soBy0kX4lo— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 29, 2023
Last November on #MNF win for #Commanders at #Eagles - McLaurin had 11 targets, 8 receptions for 128 yards working mostly against Slay (if memory serves). Will be very interesting to see what the target number is on Sunday. https://t.co/DKjIbOvcnn— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 30, 2023
This quote from training camp has popped up a few times today as Andrew Wylie & his new team head to #Eagles...Needless to say - a lot of intriguing snaps ahead. #Commanders https://t.co/ILjyx7VY9o— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 29, 2023
Lost storyline for Commanders/Eagles is Haason Reddick facing Andrew Wylie for first time since the Super Bowl where Wylie shut him down, @DZangaroNBCS says, "I can guarantee Haason Reddick know's who he is facing this week."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 29, 2023
MOF Disguise rates heading into Week 4 in the NFL.— Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) September 29, 2023
**Via PFF #ArtofX pic.twitter.com/WftkBVvunG
How often does a team present a certain look (Closed/Open) & then change it post-snap.— Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) September 29, 2023
The last two columns are coverage choices: MOFC (C1/C3) vs. MOFO (Q/C2/C6).
1st #NFL Head Coach to be fired:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 29, 2023
1) #Raiders Josh McDaniels, 2/1
2) #Bears Matt Eberflus, 9/4 (+225)
3) #Commanders Ron Rivera, 3/1
4) #Chargers Brandon Staley 15/2 (+750)
5) #Jets Robert Saleh, 10/1
6) #Vikings Kevin O'Connell, 14/1
7) #Saints Dennis Allen, 33/1
8) #Cowboys… pic.twitter.com/tGZ2rkpsox
A HUGE congratulations to Guilford College Women's Basketball Alumnae and current NFL coach @JenniferKing5 ('06) for her induction into the Guilford College Athletics Hall of Fame!— Guilford College Women’s Basketball (@Guilfordbball) September 12, 2023
She is the first African-American female in NFL history to hold a full-time coaching position! https://t.co/mQJ5isHeSd pic.twitter.com/lF30U1oZ8p
See you at @charleslenojr72’s all girls flag football clinic pic.twitter.com/Zg3MCP3EOf— Washington Commanders Community (@commandersCR) September 29, 2023
QOTD: what celebrity would you invite to a game? @SeatGeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/On23XIJ3aG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 29, 2023
The Packers-Lions game Thursday night averaged 14.95 million viewers across Amazon Prime and other platforms, according to Nielsen’s custom Integrated Live Streaming Report that incorporates Amazon data.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 29, 2023
The NFL's Peter O'Reilly said it eventually could be realistic for each team to play one international game per season, or for a franchise to be based in another country either by relocation or expansion. He said that "either of those paths is in the realm of possibility."— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 29, 2023
Betting on non-NFL sports from the workplace now will lead to this discipline:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023
First violation – two game suspension without pay
Second violation – six game suspension without pay
Third violation – suspension without pay for at least one year https://t.co/g6fnyFl8Lv
Al Michaels doesn't have a whole lot to say on the Bears-Commanders Thursday Night Football promo. #TNF pic.twitter.com/eMd101dTdJ— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023
