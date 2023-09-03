All aTwitter: 3 September 2023 - The last NFL football-free weekend until February 2024

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Commanders at $1.567m in cap space. They may need to free up a little more before the season is done.



Currently estimated to have the 3rd most available cap in 2024 at $89m. https://t.co/1lJOVxf9rt — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 3, 2023

Jacoby Brissett in SW DC this morning for his annual community bike ride.



Brissett began cycling during Covid and started the program to “break down the barriers that exist between law enforcement and at-risk communities.”



From JB’s hometown (Riviera Beach, Fla.) to DC: pic.twitter.com/N9pZEHfFJ1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 2, 2023

The commanders are my second sleeper team



Due to the entire AFC upgrade



The Steelers have not been getting any recognition on how well coach Tomlin been building his team



I got them beating the 49ers first game https://t.co/cYmJ2sP1Eh — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 2, 2023

Team pride is coming back full swing! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/LVZzEWdfhn — Steve Lim (@SteveLim_DC) September 2, 2023

This is pretty great: #Bengals WR Tee Higgins was scheduled to end his fan Meet & Greet at a certain time. When he stepped out to go home, he noticed a number of fans were still waiting outside.



Instead of going, he went back inside until every fan was taken care off ❤ pic.twitter.com/GiGlGOw426 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2023

2022 NFL Quarterback draft class:



Malik Willis

Kenny Pickett

Desmond Ridder

Sam Howell

Matt Corall

Bailey Zappe

Brock Purdy

Skylar Thompson — Disco (@discoque5) September 2, 2023

The level of QB play across the country is at an unbelievably high level.



• Caleb Williams

• Michael Penix Jr

• Drake Maye

• Joe Milton

• JJ McCarthy

• Shadeur Sanders

• Quinn Ewers

• Bo Nix

• Sam Hartman

• Drew Allar

• Jalen Milroe



The names go on and on…. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 3, 2023

NO WAY, this really just happened? like 40 yards backwards?pic.twitter.com/tx2ku4xeMx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2023

According to my research, @DeionSanders becomes the first coach in NCAA history to win his first game after taking over a 1-win program while also being a first-ballot @ProFootballHOF, a career .533 hitter in the World Series and a former host Saturday Night Live. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 2, 2023

And 129 combined snaps for the newest Heisman Trophy contender…. pic.twitter.com/0IW0cuGenW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2023

How he play 129 snaps and not even look a little tired?https://t.co/Ae1xoFyfcu — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 3, 2023

Justin Parks consoling his head coach Butch Jones during a tough afternoon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/88TZvgmywl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2023

Good morning everyone! It’s Saturday - happy Labor Day weekend. Sad to see a musical icon pass, but fitting that he did so on a holiday weekend.



Changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes. Keep smiling & be kind. ✌️#jimmybuffet #GoodMorningEveryone #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/GtSZDieGwY — Positive Vibes ✌️ ✌️Chris (@peso76) September 2, 2023

"So I said to Jesus, 'When there was only one set of footprints in the sand, why did you leave me?'



And Jesus said 'That's where I blew out my flip-flop, stepped on a pop top, cut my heel had to cruise on back home."



Jesus was a Parrothead.



Jimmy Buffet is gonna be just fine. — Doug Stanhope (@DougStanhope) September 2, 2023

Here, the late legendary Jimmy Buffett performs MARGARITAVILLE with special guest JJ Watt. #jimmybuffet #RIPjimmybuffett pic.twitter.com/JxarnBFpxI — The Financial Magpie (@FinancialMagpie) September 2, 2023

