All aTwitter: 3 September 2023 - The last NFL football-free weekend until February 2024

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Commanders at $1.567m in cap space. They may need to free up a little more before the season is done.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 3, 2023
Currently estimated to have the 3rd most available cap in 2024 at $89m. https://t.co/1lJOVxf9rt
can't take @_Dfoe5 & @KCurl_2 anywhere— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 2, 2023
MIC'D UP https://t.co/KCZOmsBKSx pic.twitter.com/1RY26dYX0y
Jacoby Brissett in SW DC this morning for his annual community bike ride.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 2, 2023
Brissett began cycling during Covid and started the program to “break down the barriers that exist between law enforcement and at-risk communities.”
From JB’s hometown (Riviera Beach, Fla.) to DC: pic.twitter.com/N9pZEHfFJ1
The commanders are my second sleeper team— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 2, 2023
Due to the entire AFC upgrade
The Steelers have not been getting any recognition on how well coach Tomlin been building his team
I got them beating the 49ers first game https://t.co/cYmJ2sP1Eh
Team pride is coming back full swing! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/LVZzEWdfhn— Steve Lim (@SteveLim_DC) September 2, 2023
This is pretty great: #Bengals WR Tee Higgins was scheduled to end his fan Meet & Greet at a certain time. When he stepped out to go home, he noticed a number of fans were still waiting outside.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2023
Instead of going, he went back inside until every fan was taken care off ❤ pic.twitter.com/GiGlGOw426
2022 NFL Quarterback draft class:— Disco (@discoque5) September 2, 2023
Malik Willis
Kenny Pickett
Desmond Ridder
Sam Howell
Matt Corall
Bailey Zappe
Brock Purdy
Skylar Thompson
The level of QB play across the country is at an unbelievably high level.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 3, 2023
• Caleb Williams
• Michael Penix Jr
• Drake Maye
• Joe Milton
• JJ McCarthy
• Shadeur Sanders
• Quinn Ewers
• Bo Nix
• Sam Hartman
• Drew Allar
• Jalen Milroe
The names go on and on….
Caleb Williams. Cheat code.pic.twitter.com/4EY8TpAy9F— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 2, 2023
NO WAY, this really just happened? like 40 yards backwards?pic.twitter.com/tx2ku4xeMx— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2023
According to my research, @DeionSanders becomes the first coach in NCAA history to win his first game after taking over a 1-win program while also being a first-ballot @ProFootballHOF, a career .533 hitter in the World Series and a former host Saturday Night Live.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 2, 2023
And 129 combined snaps for the newest Heisman Trophy contender…. pic.twitter.com/0IW0cuGenW— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2023
How he play 129 snaps and not even look a little tired?https://t.co/Ae1xoFyfcu— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 3, 2023
Justin Parks consoling his head coach Butch Jones during a tough afternoon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/88TZvgmywl— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2023
Good morning everyone! It’s Saturday - happy Labor Day weekend. Sad to see a musical icon pass, but fitting that he did so on a holiday weekend.— Positive Vibes ✌️ ✌️Chris (@peso76) September 2, 2023
Changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes. Keep smiling & be kind. ✌️#jimmybuffet #GoodMorningEveryone #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/GtSZDieGwY
"So I said to Jesus, 'When there was only one set of footprints in the sand, why did you leave me?'— Doug Stanhope (@DougStanhope) September 2, 2023
And Jesus said 'That's where I blew out my flip-flop, stepped on a pop top, cut my heel had to cruise on back home."
Jesus was a Parrothead.
Jimmy Buffet is gonna be just fine.
Here, the late legendary Jimmy Buffett performs MARGARITAVILLE with special guest JJ Watt. #jimmybuffet #RIPjimmybuffett pic.twitter.com/JxarnBFpxI— The Financial Magpie (@FinancialMagpie) September 2, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...