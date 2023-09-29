Commanders vs Eagles Friday Injury Report: One player ruled out; one player questionable for Sunday

The Washington Commanders held their last full practice today, before they head to Philly for a road game against the Eagles on Sunday. The team is coming off their first loss of the season, and they’re looking to rebound against a division rival. They come into this week’s game healthy, with only one player ruled out.

Rookie RB Chris Rodriguez was limited with an illness Wednesday, and wasn’t at practice the rest of the week. He’ll miss his first game as a pro. Second-year DB Percy Butler has been limited with a foot injury this week, and he’s the only player who is questionable.

Logan Thomas suffered a concussion two weeks ago, forcing him to miss the Bills game. He was doing individual drills in practice on Wednesday, but practiced fully the last two days. Thomas will play against the Eagles this week.

Week 4 Game Status:

-- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness) is OUT

-- TE Logan Thomas (concussion) will be active



Full report ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 29, 2023

OUT

RB Chris Rodriguez - Misses his first game due to illness.

Questionable

S Percy Butler - Limited all week with a foot injury.

No injury designation

TE Logan Thomas - Returns after missing last week with a concussion

CB Emmanuel Forbes - Practiced fully all week, listed with an elbow injury.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Practiced fully all week, listed with a neck injury