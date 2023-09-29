 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film Session: Where the Commanders defense went wrong against the Bills

A film session detailing where and why Washington’s defense struggled in some critical situations against the Buffalo Bills

By Jamual Forrest
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders can use a mulligan following its week three performance against the Buffalo Bills. While the offense provided very little help to the defense, there were several instances where the defense did not help itself.

The Commanders did an excellent job for the most part on first and second down, ultimately forcing the Bills into 15 third downs on the day. However, the Bills converted on sixty percent of the third downs that they faced.

Josh Allen exploited the Commanders defense with his legs and arm, taking advantage of Washington’s undisciplined rushers and benefiting from an excellent protection game plan.

In the film session below, I explain how Washington’s defense got in its way against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, we look at how Allen and his offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, effectively schemed the Commanders defensive line out of the game. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming up this Sunday, and their offense is built even better than Buffalo’s; I fully expect Philadelphia to try and take a page or two out of the Bills game plan.

Like, Subscribe, and let us know your thoughts on the Commanders defensive performance from Sunday’s loss against Buffalo.

