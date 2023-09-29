Film Session: Where the Commanders defense went wrong against the Bills

The Commanders can use a mulligan following its week three performance against the Buffalo Bills. While the offense provided very little help to the defense, there were several instances where the defense did not help itself.

The Commanders did an excellent job for the most part on first and second down, ultimately forcing the Bills into 15 third downs on the day. However, the Bills converted on sixty percent of the third downs that they faced.

Josh Allen exploited the Commanders defense with his legs and arm, taking advantage of Washington’s undisciplined rushers and benefiting from an excellent protection game plan.

Good scheming from Buffalo on the Davis TD. JDR's first use of Cinco vs. 12p with an extra OL in at tight end. Just a 2-man route downfield, with 7 blocking *presumably* 5, but Sweat drops into coverage. Allen could've cooked a well-down steak in that pocket before launching that… pic.twitter.com/nVPfGNnyZ9 — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 25, 2023

Bills made great use or their 12/22p vs. Washington yesterday. Davis dropped this but execution leading up to it was really good. P/A with full slide left, but essentially 3 DBLs with them leaving 8 in pass pro allowing downfield routes time to develop. Scheming the DL out of the… pic.twitter.com/FSvZORrjDn — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 25, 2023

In the film session below, I explain how Washington’s defense got in its way against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, we look at how Allen and his offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, effectively schemed the Commanders defensive line out of the game. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming up this Sunday, and their offense is built even better than Buffalo’s; I fully expect Philadelphia to try and take a page or two out of the Bills game plan.

