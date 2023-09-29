All aTwitter: 29 September 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Warrior: The Brian Robinson Jr. Story— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 28, 2023
Coming Monday, October 9 pic.twitter.com/jIYPNVP7uS
TE Logan Thomas (concussion) was a full participant in practice today— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 28, 2023
Heinicke took 19 sacks the whole 2022 season. You gotta have that internal clock. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/psUrOfLjgV— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) September 28, 2023
Bieniemy: "I didn't know it was 19 [sacks]... My job is to be the coach and continue staying the course with our offense."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2023
Bieniemy: "We're growing as a team; we're discovering who we are. We're 2-1. The sky hasn't fallen. The sun is still coming up. We have an opportunity to fix it.... It starts with me."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2023
Sometimes coaches just say stuff and I try not to read too much into it, but this is just factually inaccurate!— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 28, 2023
BRob averaged 7 ypc! That is very good! EB is very smart. I trust him to figure it out. But this…is not it. https://t.co/kESTmzUH2q
If that’s actually how he feels, then he did not have a good feel for the game nor is he processing the game correctly. To look at that game and go “we did not run it well” is just not correct.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 28, 2023
Jack Del Rio with good insight on the Eagles' Tush Push - 'It's not illegal so youve just got to stop it.' JDR doesnt think it should be legal but also points out how good Hurts is running the play. pic.twitter.com/5A7q7Hlqqx— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 28, 2023
More data on the WRs separation from @throwthedamball.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 28, 2023
Start left. https://t.co/LZ6QyJvUyJ pic.twitter.com/EqtAJp3QMO
Got great news that our guy Torrance will be ringing the end of treatment bell real soon!— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) September 27, 2023
So happy for him! #HTTC ❤️
- @allproreels pic.twitter.com/FPzD7cTquB
Read big Dream big— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 28, 2023
Ahead of next week's @NFLonPrime game, we partnered with Amazon to host a free @Scholastic book fair for 300 students at @Savoy_ES pic.twitter.com/KoaiKZuB69
Welp, it's official. https://t.co/JX9K758pHP— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 28, 2023
Angel Hernandez continues to be a disgrace to the umpiring profession. I have no problem with Bryce going bonkers. pic.twitter.com/ccVVongctw— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 29, 2023
