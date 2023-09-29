Film Session: Commanders offense falls flat against the Buffalo Bills

The Commanders, especially its offense, can use a mulligan following its week three performance against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were just 46 seconds away from completing a shutout against the Washington Commanders, but a Joey Slye field goal prevented that as the game ended.

The reasons for Washington’s offensive ineptitude are clear on the surface. Howell accumulated nine sacks on the day with four turnovers; the offense went 0-2 in the red zone and 1-9 on third downs against Buffalo.

The 2-minute drill has been $ for Washington the 1st 2 games, but ends up pretty bad vs. Bills. Buffalo used late rotation into Cov 3 with a creeper pressure up front. 57 ends up free off of the edge. Howell doesn't see Hyde coming down to the flats and gifted him an easy INT. pic.twitter.com/5U2VRoj9Nx — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 25, 2023

Good rep by Charles vs. Settle, getting him down on a clean snatch and trap. But Wylie gives up edge pressure with a tough fake from Shaq Lawson. Faked an inside rush, and Wylie bit on what he thought was a line game between 90/91. But no crasher, Lawson goes untouched to Sam. pic.twitter.com/gZAaG8ejT0 — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 25, 2023

As we have learned over the first three weeks, Howell has an alarming issue taking unnecessary hits. The Buffalo Bills did a good job at times of daring Howell to take what was in front of him, ultimately resulting in Howell sometimes taking a sack or turning the football over. There were also times when players just got beat, like the Commanders right tackle Andrew Wylie in the clip above.

While Eric Bieniemy is content with the growing pains of his offense as it continues to develop within his scheme, he fell flat in his efforts to protect Howell from himself against Buffalo.

With the Philadephia Eagles up next, all parties involved on offense have an opportunity to make up for a poor week three performance. I detailed what went wrong against the Buffalo Bills offensively in this film session below.

Can Washington avoid the same pitfalls against the Eagles?

Like, Subscribe, and let us know your thoughts on the Commanders offensive performance from Sunday’s loss against Buffalo and how Washington can turn things around this week.