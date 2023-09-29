 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Film Session: Commanders offense falls flat against the Buffalo Bills

A film session detailing Eric Bieniemy and Sam Howell’s struggles in their outing against the Buffalo Bills

By Jamual Forrest
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders, especially its offense, can use a mulligan following its week three performance against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were just 46 seconds away from completing a shutout against the Washington Commanders, but a Joey Slye field goal prevented that as the game ended.

The reasons for Washington’s offensive ineptitude are clear on the surface. Howell accumulated nine sacks on the day with four turnovers; the offense went 0-2 in the red zone and 1-9 on third downs against Buffalo.

As we have learned over the first three weeks, Howell has an alarming issue taking unnecessary hits. The Buffalo Bills did a good job at times of daring Howell to take what was in front of him, ultimately resulting in Howell sometimes taking a sack or turning the football over. There were also times when players just got beat, like the Commanders right tackle Andrew Wylie in the clip above.

While Eric Bieniemy is content with the growing pains of his offense as it continues to develop within his scheme, he fell flat in his efforts to protect Howell from himself against Buffalo.

With the Philadephia Eagles up next, all parties involved on offense have an opportunity to make up for a poor week three performance. I detailed what went wrong against the Buffalo Bills offensively in this film session below.

Can Washington avoid the same pitfalls against the Eagles?

Like, Subscribe, and let us know your thoughts on the Commanders offensive performance from Sunday’s loss against Buffalo and how Washington can turn things around this week.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...