Commanders vs Eagles Thursday Injury Report: Logan Thomas on track to play Sunday

The Washington Commanders continue to prepare for a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The team is coming off a big loss to the Buffalo Bills, but despite the beatdown on the field, they remain relatively healthy going into Week 4.

Logan Thomas suffered a concussion two weeks ago, forcing him to miss the Bills game. He returned to practice yesterday, but was limited and doing individual drills. Thomas practiced fully today, and will play against the Eagles this week.

Rookie RB Chris Rodriguez was limited with an illness yesterday, and now he has missed his first practice. Second-year DB Percy Butler has been limited with a foot injury for the last two days.

DNP

RB Chris Rodriguez - Limited yesterday, now misses practice due to illness.

Limited

S Percy Butler - Limited for the second day in a row with a foot injury.

Full

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas had his first full practice since suffering a concussion in Week 2. He said he feels good, and will play on Sunday.

CB Emmanuel Forbes - Continues to practice fully while listed with an elbow injury.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Practiced fully, listed with a neck injury

Not Listed

DB Quan Martin - Returned Sunday from a Week 1 concussion.

RB Brian Robinson - Listed last week with a hip injury

C Nick Gates - Listed last week with a knee injury

WR Curtis Samuel - Listed last week with a hip injury