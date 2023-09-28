 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Thursday Night Football!

By Jennifer.Horn
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an NFC North game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. This is the first time these teams have played since Aaron Rodgers was traded from the Packers to the New York Jets earlier this year. It’s the Jordan Love era in Green Bay, and he’s facing the Jared Goff-led Lions at Lambeau Field. Both teams come into tonight’s game with a 2-1 record which is tied for 1st in the division. Everyone else in the division...0-3

Injury Reports

Matchup: Detroit Lions (2-1) vs Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 28th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Detroit: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 810

Green Bay: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: San Francisco -2, 45.5 O/U

Lions: +130

Packers: -110

Prediction: Lions 23 - Packers 20

SB Nation Blogs: Pride of Detroit | Acme Packing Company

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...