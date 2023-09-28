Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an NFC North game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. This is the first time these teams have played since Aaron Rodgers was traded from the Packers to the New York Jets earlier this year. It’s the Jordan Love era in Green Bay, and he’s facing the Jared Goff-led Lions at Lambeau Field. Both teams come into tonight’s game with a 2-1 record which is tied for 1st in the division. Everyone else in the division...0-3
Injury Reports
Bakhtiari and Campbell won’t play Thursday vs. Lions. pic.twitter.com/toFIvgAoZk— Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) September 27, 2023
Matchup: Detroit Lions (2-1) vs Green Bay Packers (2-1)
Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 28th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Detroit: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 810
Green Bay: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: San Francisco -2, 45.5 O/U
Lions: +130
Packers: -110
Prediction: Lions 23 - Packers 20
SB Nation Blogs: Pride of Detroit | Acme Packing Company
