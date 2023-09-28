All aTwitter: 28 September 2023 - So, is the OL as bad as 9 sacks indicate? And what should the NFL do about the ‘tush push’?

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
TE Logan Thomas (concussion) was a limited participant in practice today— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 27, 2023
Logan Thomas. pic.twitter.com/Rl2m7nciuA— John Keim (@john_keim) September 27, 2023
Commanders RB Antonio Gibson going through some running back drills.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 27, 2023
His arm getting smacked with a pad while doing the drill pic.twitter.com/9e4VX8hk8T
Antonio Gibson understands he can't fumble anymore.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 27, 2023
His teammates are supportive, keeping his head right.
AG told me, "Nobody is bashing me, but at the end of the day you can't have that. It's kind of understood, I can't let it keep happening or I won't be playing at all." pic.twitter.com/uRZkHe8UPU
Howell: The player I was Sunday is not who I am... I go back to my process... never losing that confidence. In this league you have to stay confident.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 27, 2023
Howell also said ever since the game ended he was excited about this one, just to get a chance to play again.
Sam Howell time.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 27, 2023
"I expect to play much better than I played on Sunday... I can't make the excuse that I'm young. The opponent doesn't care. The scoreboard doesn't care." pic.twitter.com/9zDicVDW0P
Sam Howell was sacked 9 times vs. Buffalo.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 27, 2023
He's been sacked 19 times in three games.
Today, he was asked about all of those sacks and the OLine.
Howell said, "It's my job to get rid of the ball before I get hit. ... for the most part, those guys are doing a good job." pic.twitter.com/pyQ6duoVFi
Sam Howell just killed it at his weekly pre-practice press conference. Demonstrated great accountability, maturity and leadership in discussing his bad performance vs. the Bills. Needs to play better, obviously. But very good to see him respond to the game this way. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 27, 2023
If these players Love Ron. We gotta see it Sunday. They gotta lay it in the line for him Sunday.— Its Winning Time! (@chuckg716) September 28, 2023
I’m pulling for Ron. I’m not sure he is it. But if he is? It’s gotta start Sunday.
They need this.
If Sam Howell is on pace to be sacked 107 times, then it’s also worth noting he is also on pace to finish the season 11-6.— DCSports.7amCoffee (@dcsportsMYVIEW) September 27, 2023
I know it won’t meet your narrative though. #HTTC
Every defensive coordinator lays awake at night devising a scheme to stop the NFL’s best WR’s— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) September 26, 2023
But they still get targeted over & over & over
Through 3 games Terry McLaurin & Jahan Dotson rank 60th with 16 targets each pic.twitter.com/4ZK0y31wUj
Puka Nacua has 10 more targets then McLaurin and Dotson combined….— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) September 26, 2023
Washington wanted to create more space for playmakers after the catch this season. Through three games, the Commanders rank 28th in YAC at 4.03. Was 4.85 (12th) after two games. Finished 19th last year at 4.88.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 27, 2023
This is the most incompetent decision a head coach has ever made during a five-year contract. This is the equivalent of waiting until your child is six years old to try and potty train them https://t.co/HM3mulyYu5— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) September 27, 2023
Lowest QB rating allowed by NFL rookies through Week 3 (min. 10 targets):— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 27, 2023
1. Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders (61.1)
2. Christian Izien, Bucs (76.0)
3. Deonte Banks, Giants (77.1)
4. Brian Branch, Lions (83.2)
5. Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks (84.7)
6. Christian Gonzalez, Pats (87.6) pic.twitter.com/nNh50k7pBC
Pass protection composite ratings from three sources— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2023
These are starting to look much less wild than prior weeks
The Dolphins!! pic.twitter.com/4lfYGIZSU5
Composite of run block ratings. These ones are all over the place lol (look at TB and CHI).— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2023
But the Eagles might be good at run blocking
(just noticed that the SIS numbers don't include MNF yet) pic.twitter.com/pWG68YlBki
Average time to throw vs. average target depth in 2023 (TruMedia)— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 26, 2023
Tua is a cheat code right now. pic.twitter.com/EVduxuFiHj
Did We Really Get Beat that Bad? (NFL Edition)— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) September 26, 2023
Net Success Rates in Week 3
Yes Denver, you really did get beat that bad. And for the 2nd straight week, the Steelers win a game they probably should've lost https://t.co/4XXeeNWeMT pic.twitter.com/T0XEsXzkg2
The #Steelers lead the league in Bust Percentage, as over 25% of their offensive plays resulted in an EPA of at least -1.— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) September 26, 2023
Miami has the highest Boom Percentage (plays with EPA of 1+) while the Rams and Bucs have an above-average Boom but a Bust % of < 5%.#FinsUp #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/dTwm3ko90X
Offensive efficiency on scripted and non-scripted plays so far this season. Yes, I know the # of scripted plays can vary by team, but went with first 15 plays for consistency purposes pic.twitter.com/THfVAOM5B4— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) September 26, 2023
How often and well QBs perform from a clean pocket.— Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) September 27, 2023
Excludes rollouts+scrambles+ plays where pocket is closing or tight. pic.twitter.com/I8biEdY7xd
The TEAM went 3-13 with that OL year prior. 17-31 going back 3 years with that core group— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) September 27, 2023
Cool narrative tho https://t.co/HV0HOfYxPs
There are four winless teams remaining in the NFL, and they all coincidentally match up to play each other in Week 4:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2023
• Vikings (0-3) vs. Panthers (0-3)
• Broncos (0-3) vs. Bears (0-3) pic.twitter.com/62HGFNodxy
It's been a tough few days at the #broncos facility. A lot of soul searching. With everything that's gone wrong, what's being looked at and evaluated the most? My report on @nfltotalaccess on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/rdEIC8EvKJ— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 27, 2023
Chris Simms on the #Eagles Brotherly Shove/QB Sneak: “If I was a Defensive Coach, I’d be going ‘Go headhunting on the QB here. Go crazy. Try to kill the QB. That’s what I’d do. I don’t mean it like that. Well, I don’t mean kill, but make him pay, make him think twice about it.” pic.twitter.com/aJhmehlNFR— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 27, 2023
"Tush Push" has to go. @PSchrags with a passionate case for "The Brotherly Shove." @Eagles pic.twitter.com/3kdsC7pjW7— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 27, 2023
#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on people calling for the 'Tush Push' quarterback sneak to be banned:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2023
"I have no thoughts on it. We're the only people doing it as well as we are. There was a guy who even wanted me hurt for it, too."pic.twitter.com/qw5O5NamHi
Should the Eagles' tush-push short yardage play be outlawed by the NFL?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 27, 2023
Alright bet pic.twitter.com/5xUCILdVq6— PAIN (@Xommanders) September 27, 2023
The Dolphins are road underdogs this week after scoring 70 points on Sunday pic.twitter.com/DCNsHCnQHi— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2023
If someone asked me to sum up Kirk Cousins career... This is it. pic.twitter.com/a3MdsJiqFD— Bucket (@Bucket_WFTFan) September 26, 2023
Cool video from Marshall before sellout victory vs. Virginia Tech, but Sun Belt issued Herd “public reprimand” for “drone flying over the field when squad members were present during team introductions for Marshall”— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ykA9Mgedqz
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...