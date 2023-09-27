Commanders vs Eagles Wednesday Injury Report: Logan Thomas returns to practice

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after suffering their first loss of the season. They are preparing for a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Logan Thomas suffered a concussion two weeks ago, forcing him to miss the Bills game. He was back at practice today in pads, and said he feels good and will be playing in Philly.

Two other players were listed as limited on today's report. Rookie RB Chris Rodriguez was listed with an illness, and second-year DB Percy Butler shows up with a foot injury.

Limited

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas remains in the concussion protocol. Rivera said he is probably in the first or second phase of getting cleared.

S Percy Butler - Listed with a foot injury. Butler played 65% of the snaps on defense, his highest total since Week 18 last season.

RB Chris Rodriguez - Several players missed practice last week with flu-like symptoms. Rodriguez is listed with an illness, but there were no updates on his condition

Full

CB Emmanuel Forbes - Forbes had his worst game as a pro on Sunday, and is listed with a elbow injury

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Practiced fully, listed with a neck injury

Not Listed

DB Quan Martin - Returned Sunday from a Week 1 concussion.

RB Brian Robinson - Listed last week with a hip injury

C Nick Gates - Listed last week with a knee injury

WR Curtis Samuel - Listed last week with a hip injury