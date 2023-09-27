Future Hogs - Week 4: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

Week 4 in college football saw some key matchups come down to the wire. Florida State appears to be in control of the ACC after battling back to end a seven-game losing streak to Clemson in overtime. In more of a defensive battle, Ohio State needed a walk-off touchdown to dispose of Notre Dame. Then, there were games that were not so close. The wheel’s fell off the hype train for Colorado as they were thumped by Oregon. Alabama got back on track by slowing down the high-powered offense of Ole Miss and beating them by two touchdowns.

In Week 5, things won’t get easier for Colorado as they take on USC. Notre Dame will look to rebound against an unbeaten Duke team while Ole Miss will look to do the same against LSU. There will be a faceoff of unbeaten teams when Kansas visits Texas and a ranked-on-ranked matchup between Utah and Oregon State.

Below are just a few players who had good weeks and might be able to help improve the Commanders’ roster. Let me know what you think of these prospects and feel free to post players that stood out to you.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Florida State’s big win over Clemson was orchestrated by its redshirt senior quarterback. Jordan Travis showed an ability to make accurate throws intermediate and deep. He has the legs to make plays in the run game when needed. The 6’1” and 212 lb QB was able to put up 289 yards and two touchdowns while completing 21 of 37 passes. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall

One of the leaders in rushing touchdowns in college football, Rasheen Ali gets it done with speed. Ali uses vision to navigate the line of scrimmage, and if he get into the open field, he’s hard to catch. I’d like to see him run with a little more power behind his pads; he has the size to do it at 6’ and 209 lbs. In a win over Virginia Tech, Ali had 174 yards and two trips to the end zone on 27 carries.

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Oregon put it to Colorado, beating them in every phase of the game. The Buffaloes had no answer for Troy Franklin. The 6’3”, 187 lb wideout, whether schemed open or going one-on-one against defensive backs, could not be stopped. His frame creates a big catch radius and allows him to make contested catches downfield. He had eight touchdowns for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

If you want a big tight end with receiving ability, take a look at Jared Wiley. The senior stands 6’7” and weighs 260 lbs. That does not hinder him from being an effective receiving threat. In a win over SMU, Wiley showed off what should be one of his most important roles at the next level: red zone target. He only had five catches for 37 yards, but that included two touchdowns.

Jared Wiley’s too smooth with it pic.twitter.com/qOTLQGlUPk — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 23, 2023

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

BYU had a close loss to Kansas this past weekend. Kingsley Suamataia played his role by keeping quarterback Kedon Slovis upright and trying to open holes for their running backs. Suamataia, has excellent size at 6’6” and 325 lbs and very good movement skills. His technique in pass protection needs to catch up with his frame, but he is succeeding right now based largely on size and athleticism. In the run game, he is always looking for someone to hit.

#BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia with a good block on the playside LB off of counter. Had some positive reps in this game. pic.twitter.com/YuqUfnp5wo — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 19, 2023

Jonah Elliss, DE, Utah

There was not a lot of scoring in Utah’s win over UCLA. Junior Jonah Elliss was a big reason or that. At 6’2” and 246 lbs, there are questions about his size and length at the next level. What isn’t a question is his motor. He was relentless in his effort against the Bruins and it paid off for the Utes. He totaled 3.5 sacks and ten tackles.

Jett Johnson, LB, Mississippi State

Jett Johnson has put together a statisically impressive start to the season. In the first three weeks of the season, he had 31 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. If the Commanders value turnovers, Johnson should be on their radar. In his Week 4 matchup with South Carolina, Johnson had 14 total tackles and a sack.

JETT JOHNSON HELLO pic.twitter.com/ECtnPj0IvO — Hail State Stool (@HailStateStool) September 24, 2023

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

A former wide receiver, Kris Abrams-Draine has become a playmaker at corner for Mizzou. It’s clear his understanding of route concepts helps him to be impactful. He also picks up on cues from opposing receivers to make plays on the ball. In a win over Memphis, Abrams-Draine had seven tackles, including one for a loss, a PBU, and an interception.

Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

Playing the star position for the Bulldogs, Tykee Smith has been excellent in coverage this year. Despite only being 5’10”, the senior has a nose for the ball and exhibits an extra gear when it is in the air. Against UAB, Smith had one tackle to go along with an interception, his third of the year.

#UGA DB Tykee Smith continued his excellent start to the season with a 5 tackle, 1 INT and 1 PBU effort against South Carolina on Saturday.



Been so active blowing up screens, undercutting routes and being an asset in the run game. pic.twitter.com/JkzRwSL4uD — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 18, 2023

Rome Odunze, WR/PR, Washington

Rome Odunze is going to be a early pick in the 2024 NFL draft because he is an excellent wide receiver. In a win over Cal, Odunze had five catches, 125 yards, and two touchdowns. I’m showcasing him here because he also had an 83 yard punt return he took to the house.