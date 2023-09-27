All aTwitter: 27 September 2023 - Why isn’t Eric Bieniemy leaning on RB Brian Robinson?

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Grambling State to Name Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in honor of James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams on Homecoming#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG https://t.co/CRDpJAZlyu— Grambling State Athletics (@GSU_TIGERS) September 26, 2023
@Commanders Nation,— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) September 26, 2023
The NFL and the Washington Commanders will select one fan to be this years . I cant wait to see who joined the FOTY club. #HTTC
Details and voting through the link.https://t.co/S9mlOxJqRs pic.twitter.com/GxdHhjcLRE
The Bills staff made a concerted effort to not lose to that front. It’s why I liked what Dorsey and Kromer did. They didn’t want their TEs base blocking their DEs. So they used influence blocks & angles to create some creases. Make them think TE is blocking, DEs prep for contact… pic.twitter.com/sbAOtUI78H— Erik Turner Cover 1 Jefe (@ErikJTurner) September 26, 2023
Pretty eye-opening stat dug up by @Sam4TR.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 26, 2023
Full article can be found here:
"Nine lessons learned from the Commanders’ blowout loss to the Bills"https://t.co/j84vs4ZKat pic.twitter.com/U2C6fiaGVW
RBs with the most 10+ yard carries over the last 12 weeks of NFL football.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 26, 2023
26, Nick Chubb
24, Christian McCaffrey
23, Brian Robinson
22, Tony Pollard
20, Raheem Mostert
Hopefully Eric Beinemy looks at the stat sheet from a season ago on the night we beat Philadelphia & takes a few notes.— (@MandersBetter) September 26, 2023
POUND THE ROCK & FEED BRIAN ROBINSON #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Gf8i444AyW
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders OC needs to dial back on passing. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/74tIgSE52R— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 26, 2023
% of RB runs to gain 0 or fewer yds— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 26, 2023
29% - PIT, ARI
28% - LAR
27% - NYJ
26% - LV
25% - HOU
24%
23% - DET
22% - TB
21% - BAL, CLE, SEA
20% - KC
19% - GB, NE
18% - NO
17% - IND, MIN, NYG, CAR, ATL
16% - LAC, DAL, MIA, CHI
15% - DEN
14% - TEN, CIN
13% - JAX
12%
11% - WAS
10% - SF
9%…
2022 Chiefs pass:run ratio w/OC Eric Bieniemy & 2x MVP Mahomes— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) September 26, 2023
62%:38%
2023 Commanders pass:run ratio w/OC Eric Bieniemy & 1st yr starter Howell
65%:35% pic.twitter.com/FqsHJW6ZKw
Do you think CJ Stroud is fundamentally further ahead then Sam Howell is? https://t.co/HBnEUowK18— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) September 26, 2023
With Washingtons current situation, should developing Sam be more important than winning football games? https://t.co/sfhXv1EN7X— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) September 26, 2023
Are there people seriously having conversations about benching Sam Howell??? Jesus Christ, some of y’all are miserable…— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) September 26, 2023
Sam Howell near the bottom https://t.co/qcYp24iaBM— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 26, 2023
If I'm reading these right, both Washington guards look pretty good, Leno looks okay; Andrew Wylie, not so much. https://t.co/u7xzVbNliK— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 27, 2023
In 3 games, the Commanders are at 51.7% (16/31) for drives that start in their own territory and reach, at least, the opponents 40 or, what I would call, scoring territory.— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 26, 2023
After 3 games in 2022, they were at 34.3% (12-35) so they're off to a much better start so far.#HTTC
Kendall Fuller's 88.2 overall grade is the second highest CB grade in all of the NFL.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) September 26, 2023
He's been targeted 12 times, allowing 5 catches for 26 yards on the entire season.
I just be peeping how some people just talk crazy on here about players lol.... He been doing this since he got here, some of y'all just don't know what you're looking at. https://t.co/uLc20YfG6m— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) September 26, 2023
First time running my trenches evaluation, which adjusts pass rush/block grades for difficulty of assignments (double teams, strength of opposing blocker/rusher etc.).— Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) September 26, 2023
Myles Garrett is already back in his natural habitat, which is at the very top of this. pic.twitter.com/3D4lS1fv9o
PFF isn't gospel, but this accords with what my eyes see. The O-line could be better, but it's more than that. Howell is holding on to the ball the way you'd expect a lot of very young QBs to hold on to the ball. https://t.co/AacxfxA464— Thomas Threlkeld (@ThomasThrelkeld) September 26, 2023
D'Andre Swift has 305 rushing yards over his last two games.— Pro Football Reference (@pfref) September 26, 2023
He's the first @Eagles player since Bryce Brown in 2012 to rush for 300+ yards in a two game span.#NFL | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5f5IqLNes7
"The Eagles have been playing games, and they've been winning those games. The @49ers have been teams..."@JamieErdahl pic.twitter.com/FcHMNmWHTD— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 26, 2023
The Commanders are 8.5 point underdogs against the Eagles on Sunday.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 26, 2023
They'll play on FOX for the first time since Week-1. Joe Davis and Moose Johnston will be on the call. The Commanders have won 2 of their last 3 at Lincoln Financial Field.
We‘ve signed QB Trevor Siemian to the practice squad.— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 26, 2023
https://t.co/aLJoN0EQzf pic.twitter.com/KOuKxpyPrn
Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter to the Jets requesting to join their practice squad.— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2023
J. Cole shared the letter on his instagram with Kaepernick's permission.
(via realcoleworld/IG) pic.twitter.com/uKfheRxYf5
The #Ravens have officially signed veteran LB Kyle Van Noy. pic.twitter.com/i6ZC0FPouH— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2023
The Cowboys are always looking to bolster their offense, so when I heard a show say Dallas should call Atlanta to see if Kyle Pitts is available, I checked into it.— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 26, 2023
A source with the Falcons’ answer when I asked “LOL. No way.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia was just asked by David Rubenstein in an interview for The Economic Club of Washington D.C. about the possibility of building a stadium for the Commanders in VA: pic.twitter.com/OPsrFcbqjG— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 26, 2023
A Statement from the Robinson Family and the Orioles:— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 26, 2023
“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of…
PHI 25 - 11 TB— Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) September 26, 2023
Final
That's Scorigami!! It's the 1078th unique final score in NFL history.
Viewership for Monday Night Football’s overlapping action continues to grow— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 26, 2023
More: https://t.co/IKM6svGqrC pic.twitter.com/vo1TreD5mB
NFL meeting week 3 pic.twitter.com/yACxwtZ4L8— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 26, 2023
