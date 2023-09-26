Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Everything you need to know for the Week 4 game

The Washington Commanders got embarrassed by Buffalo Bills in 37-3 beatdown that was as ugly as the score indicates. Sam Howell was sacked 9 times, and threw 4 interceptions, with the last one returned for a touchdown. Washington now tries to rebound from that demoralizing loss with a road trip to Philly to face the Eagles. They opened as 7 point underdogs, and that line could shift further before game time.

Their division rival defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-11 on the road to remain undefeated. The defending NFC Champions will host the only team to beat a Jalen Hurts-led Eagles team in the last 25 games. Washington’s win in Philly last season on Monday Night Football was a massive upset, and ended their undefeated streak. Will history repeat itself, or will the team that go embarrassed by the Bills show up in Philly?

