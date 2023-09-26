All aTwitter: 26 September 2023 - Sam Howell is the most-sacked QB in the NFL (and it’s not close)

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington snap counts vs. Buffalo:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2023
*Offense had only 54 snaps.
*Jahan Dotson played 51.
*Brian Robinson played only 20 snaps
*Emmanuel Forbes played only 41% of the defensive snaps pic.twitter.com/G23npHx8Xs
PFF week 3 grades for washington commanders offense vs Bills. Sam cosmi has been good through all 3 weeks and I wish B rob got more touches yesterday #httc pic.twitter.com/wFau8nC6sR— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) September 25, 2023
PFF grades for Washington commanders defense vs Bills. Fuller elite grade. pass rush was non existent yesterday #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mfClcVBMuM— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) September 25, 2023
It's funny, London Fletcher said something similar. I think that would have been a bad move.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 25, 2023
You break the confidence of your signal caller, and demonstrate that he can potentially be pulled at any time.
It also sets a bad precedent for your Veteran QB. It shows you value the… https://t.co/hxWEczhQ7K
Nah, this season is about learning what you have in Howell. Staff has constantly pointed to his ability to self-correct and bounce back from bad plays/series/days. Can't give up on that after 1 bad game. https://t.co/S9yD7thrSE— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2023
3rd and 19 on the first drive, only down 3 to Bills. You hope moving forward, Howell will understand that this situation isn't a do-or-die. Find your check-down and settle for three, or hope Bates gets the first. Howell's eyes led Bernard right to the throw window. pic.twitter.com/D2ljbijojt— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 25, 2023
Here is how PFF graded out the Commanders' O-Line yesterday. These are the counting stats they allowed. pic.twitter.com/ajDONHQwMH— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2023
Someone watch the first throw and tell me that's not a pressure given up by Sam Cosmi? https://t.co/Ad9Eyv4iG3 pic.twitter.com/nG3E0aXvqR— Bucket (@Bucket_WFTFan) September 25, 2023
If protection was slid to the left, like it should have been, this wouldn’t have been an issue.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 25, 2023
This is a lack of communication or awareness up front or by Sam. pic.twitter.com/So6VIxfB39
4th and goal. BRob need to be better. I understand it’s not the matchup we want - but need a better effort than this pic.twitter.com/QI3fpkrs5P— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 25, 2023
Good rep by Charles vs. Settle, getting him down on a clean snatch and trap. But Wylie gives up edge pressure with a tough fake from Shaq Lawson. Faked an inside rush, and Wylie bit on what he thought was a line game between 90/91. But no crasher, Lawson goes untouched to Sam. pic.twitter.com/gZAaG8ejT0— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 25, 2023
Former Bengals’ OT La’el Collins, who missed training camp on the active/PUP list while rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, passed his physical today with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Collins expected to soon find work.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2023
There's a stat that accounts for how well QBs avoid letting pressures become sacks. Pressure-to-sack % is the % of time pressure becomes a sack? Howell is last in that stat right now.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2023
39.6% - Howell
35.1% - Tannehill
31.4% - Carr
Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 at 2.6%.
Per @PFF Sam Howell ranked 9th among qualified QBs in time to throw in Week 3 (2.82 seconds).— Zachary Krueger (@ZK_FFB) September 25, 2023
His offensive line is taking a lot of heat (deservedly so), but on the season, Howell also ranks 9th in time to throw. pic.twitter.com/hOPYmbjEah
Per @PFF, Sam Howell has had 2.5+ seconds to throw on 78 of his 124 drop backs. Only Kirk Cousins has had more time.— Zachary Krueger (@ZK_FFB) September 25, 2023
They also say Howell is responsible for 23.8% of his pressures -- second-worst behind only Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/TeXITH8FKn
Another interesting one as I continue to get in the weeds on this.— Zachary Krueger (@ZK_FFB) September 25, 2023
According to @PFF, the Commanders' offensive line is responsible for 66.7% of the pressures their QB has faced.
That's best in the league. pic.twitter.com/12wsc5kBcU
The ability by opposing D's to pressure with 4 & cover with 7 has led to issues for Washington's O. Howell has faced only 19 rushes of 5+, second fewest to Mahomes. Vs the 75 four-man rushes, Howell has thrown all 5 picks and been sacked 14 times and his QBR is 24.2 (29th)— John Keim (@john_keim) September 25, 2023
I don’t see it as a problem, myself. They believe in Sam. They didn’t really have any other options. They bet their jobs on making it work. I can respect that. All that’s left is to see if Sam develops, and they win their bet, or we get a whole new regime in ‘24. ♂️ https://t.co/fDrLMB6WxS— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) September 25, 2023
Progress isn't linear for QBs. Sure ideally you'd like to see an improvement each week, but each week throws up something different. Each team plays things differently so there's always new coverages/blitzes/schemes for him to diagnose and work through. Been plenty of positives https://t.co/W1Mq7aPUWn— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2023
There are pro’s and con’s to having a QB who is mobile and able to escape pressure.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 25, 2023
This is one of the pro’s. Not a lot of guys in the league make this play. pic.twitter.com/hVLxrdMPEi
Ron Rivera on the D's pass rush: "Josh Allen got into our guys heads after the first couple series... There's a frustration that comes with it when you feel you should be making a sack... It gets to guys. You're close but you can't get there."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 25, 2023
Personally can't say if this play was scheme'd up or if Payne freelanced. 2nd & 12, one of your best pass rushers drops into coverage when Cook peels off. Sweat is left doubled, and Allen is left doubled after a line game w/Young. Void left in the middle for Allen to take off. pic.twitter.com/BTWYf6PB8W— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 25, 2023
Commanders get pressure by using a call that the Pats and Dolphins have used on Allen and Co. Get the center to slide then pop out. But Allen extends the play and then - yeah. pic.twitter.com/1Nhg1gJAOO— Erik Turner Cover 1 Jefe (@ErikJTurner) September 26, 2023
List of players/coaches I’ve seen people say they’re “done with” in the last 24 hours:— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) September 25, 2023
- Sam Howell
- Eric Bieniemy
- Kam Curl
- Chase Young
- The entire starting O-line
- Emmanuel Forbes
- Ron Rivera
- Antonio Gibson
- Quan Martin
All this after one loss lmao
Here is a look at each defensive unit's blitz % compared to sack %.— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) September 25, 2023
The #BillsMafia are scary, with the lowest 'Blitz %' in the league, but the highest 'Sack %'
The #Giants blitz the most in the #NFL, but have the 2nd lowest 'Sack %'
And what are the #Bears doing?! pic.twitter.com/3tuuFnIrxn
I mean...what was he supposed to do. https://t.co/Curd8qCCzy— Disco (@discoque5) September 25, 2023
WHAT AN INSANE INTpic.twitter.com/j28rJzNc6fhttps://t.co/CCWBxvgMMm— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023
You need to see it from this angle to truly appreciate this Mike Evans catch pic.twitter.com/vZDVzoCUD4 https://t.co/5lVPdcoIEn— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2023
Jalen Hurts’ only regular season loss in his last 21 starts… https://t.co/jlbRd0rkEI pic.twitter.com/K97zV3IHPf— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) September 26, 2023
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner said after the game against the Patriots that Mac Jones hit him in the “private parts.”This video sent from a league source is a closer view. pic.twitter.com/UTayhuu6iB— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 25, 2023
can't say I've seen anyone use the long snapper's towel to try to block a kick— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) September 25, 2023
banner year for innovation on FG blocks pic.twitter.com/yJeosi1Thw
